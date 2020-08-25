Mannatech Concludes Virtual Worldwide Convention

FLOWER MOUND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) recently concluded their largest virtual live event in the company's 27-year history. In lieu of helping keep attendees safe from the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual nature of the event also provided attendees from across the globe a way to stay connected in this new era that has separated so many.

“Napoleon Hill once said that within every adversity is the seed of an equal or greater opportunity,” said Al Bala, CEO of Mannatech. “We will fondly look back at MannaFest LIVE 2020 as a watershed event, the tipping point for Mannatech.”

For two days, the company offered 12-plus hours of streaming content, including tips from both corporate and top field leaders, new product roll-outs, product specials, product training, personal development, recognition and M5M® success stories. In addition, $10,000 in prizes was also given away during the event to those that registered and tuned in live.

MannaFest LIVE 2020 also included a fundraising event to help bridge the gap for children who are not yet able to return to school but whose parents rely on the schools to provide daily meals. So far, the company has distributed 4.2 million servings year to date but this fundraiser helped surpass the goal of 5 million servings. The funds that were collected will be used to provide nutrition to many undernourished families across the globe.

A replay of the event can be found in five different languages by visiting AllAboutMannatech.com.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high-quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.