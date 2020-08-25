Teledyne Receives $23.6 Million Contract Award from U.S. Navy for Repair of TWTs Supporting F/A-18G Aircraft

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Defense Electronics LLC has been awarded a $23,619,080 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract by the U.S. Navy.

The 5-year contract is for the repair of TWTs (traveling wave tubes) associated with the ALQ-99 jammer system that supports the F/A-18G aircraft, and work should be completed by August 2025.

All repair work will be performed at Teledyne MEC’s Rancho Cordova, California location, a 160,000 square foot production facility. The contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders as issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-XU01).

Teledyne manufactures a broad range of traveling wave tube technologies and applications for use in diverse markets. Teledyne TWTs are found on many major Electronic Warfare, Radar, and Communication platforms of the U.S. and its allies throughout the world. Our various product lines also include TWTs used for instrumentation, satellite communications, missile, and other mission critical applications.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

ABOUT TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.