V2 Communications Extends Healthcare Technology Portfolio with CarePort Health

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, has added CarePort Health (CarePort), a market leader in care transitions software, to its client portfolio. CarePort joins companies such as DirectPath and Current Health on V2’s healthcare client roster.

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with hospitals, post-acute providers, payers and physician groups connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute electronic health record (EHR) data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Leveraging CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum.

As the pandemic took hold of the U.S. and the world, V2 was brought in to help CarePort increase brand awareness, showcase the value of its platform and position CarePort as the authoritative voice on today’s most critical healthcare industry issues.

By connecting providers across the continuum, CarePort’s platform reveals interesting insights about patient care trends and outcomes. During the COVID-19 surge, CarePort was able to surface actionable information such as which post-acute providers were able to care for COVID-19 patients. V2 is leveraging CarePort’s proprietary data and executive thought leadership to offer the press pointed views on critical care trends within acute and post-acute settings, and has secured coverage on eye-opening COVID-19 trends and issues in business press publications including The New York Times, Bloomberg and the Washington Post.

To complement these media relations efforts, the agency is also cultivating third-party CarePort champions (e.g., influencers, customers, partners) to validate and extend the reach of key messages. The team is also pursuing speaking engagements and regional campaigns to get in front of CarePort’s target audiences and other industry stakeholders.

“CarePort ensures that all stakeholders have access to actionable, real-time information as patients move between different levels of care. Its disruptive model and robust, cross-continuum data provide a unique opportunity to steer the industry dialogue during this unprecedented time,” said Kristen Leathers, vice president at V2 Communications. “We’re eager to continue working with CarePort to shine a light on critical healthcare industry issues and opportunities for better care delivery at scale.”

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is the public relations and digital communications firm for disruptive global brands, redefining what it means to be a strategic communications partner. The agency helps brands navigate the complexities that define communications today to drive business success and growth. V2’s skilled professionals combine a business mindset and creative thinking to provide the strategic counsel, campaign ideas and results that move businesses forward. V2 works with a broad spectrum of clients from technology innovators to higher education to non-profits—and 85% of business consists of repeat clients and referrals.

With offices in Boston and New York, V2 has been named to PR NEWS’ 2019 & 2020 Top Place to Work in PR lists, and members of the V2 team have won the Boston PR Club’s Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award and PR NEWS’ Top Women in PR award. For more information, visit http://www.v2comms.com/ and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.