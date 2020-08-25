WGU and Global Online Academy Partner to Train Teachers in Online Teaching and Learning

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The nation’s largest nonprofit, competency-based university, Western Governors University (WGU), today announced a partnership with Global Online Academy (GOA), a nonprofit organization that empowers students and teachers to thrive in a globally networked society. WGU in partnership with GOA will offer the Next Generation Teaching Series to public school districts across the country, helping them to respond to the significant professional development needs during, and after, the coronavirus pandemic. This series will equip educators with the knowledge and skills to reimagine their in-person instruction into high-quality online learning experiences.

WGU and GOA are natural partners, both being mission-driven leaders in online and competency-based education. Together they bring more than 30 years of experience in preparing rising and continuing educators. WGU’s Teachers College is the nation’s largest college of education, serving more than 30,000 students annually, with a special focus on STEM, special education, and initial-licensure undergraduate and graduate programs. GOA is the leading online learning organization for independent and international schools, offering high-quality online learning for thousands of students and compelling professional development opportunities for teachers and leaders. Both organizations have a deep commitment to social and emotional learning; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and the thoughtful integration of education innovation with the deep and rich traditions of teaching and learning.

“We’ve been offering highly personalized online and competency-based education to working adults for over 20 years,” said Dr. Mark Milliron, Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of the Teachers College at WGU. “We’re looking forward to partnering with GOA to help teachers learn from our collective experience, meet this challenging moment, and prepare for the road ahead.”

This series will be offered online and asynchronously, with ongoing support and engagement, so educators can participate while working in school or at home. While providing online content that can be used immediately in the classroom, the program also allows participants to earn microcredentials and eventually credit toward advanced degrees in education.

“This kind of program will empower teachers to reimagine what’s possible in how they teach and reach their students,” said Michael Nachbar, Executive Director of GOA. “Partnering with WGU allows us to bring this important work to a broader audience and make a powerful difference nationally.”

The Next Generation Teaching Series will soon be available to select school districts who are interested in empowering their teacher workforce with the skills to reimagine their teaching in class, online, and in an increasingly blended-modality world. To learn more about the Next Generation Teaching Series and to request more information, please visit: wgu.edu/NextGenTeaching

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 123,000 students nationwide and has more than 190,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

About GOA

Global Online Academy (GOA) is a nonprofit learning organization whose mission is to reimagine learning to empower students and educators to thrive in a globally networked society. A network of over 140 schools around the world, GOA has become a leader in shaping relationship-based, intellectually rigorous courses. In 2020, GOA has served more than 8,000 students and 40,000 educators through its student and professional learning programming. GOA is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and has been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Learn more at www.globalonlineacademy.org.