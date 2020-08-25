BigCommerce Teams Up with Facebook to Unlock Checkout on Instagram Feature for US Merchants

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the availability of checkout on Instagram for eligible US merchants. BigCommerce merchants can be among the first to adopt the new feature, which provides shoppers an intuitive, seamless and secure way to purchase products they discover on Instagram in a few clicks, without leaving the app.

Leveraging BigCommerce’s native integration with Facebook Commerce Manager, merchants can easily connect their ecommerce storefront’s catalog to Instagram and give customers the ability to buy from their favorite brands directly on Instagram—rather than navigating to a brand’s website to make a purchase—and pay using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover. After placing an order, customers can also use the Instagram app to view their order status, estimated delivery date and tracking number, as well as cancel orders, initiate returns or request additional support.

“Creating a streamlined checkout experience is paramount for merchants looking to social commerce to drive revenue growth. The rollout of checkout on Instagram is another significant step in Instagram’s evolution toward becoming an essential commerce channel for customer-focused brands,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce is proud to be one of a select group of partners to offer their customers access to this innovative new feature at launch.”

Experience-driven brands including Badgley Mischka, Spearmint Love and DressUp have already been testing the new checkout feature through BigCommerce, and today can showcase checkout-enabled products in their Instagram posts and stories while also benefiting from the ability to:

Meet customers where they already are: Checkout on Instagram brings your products closer to the more than 130 million shoppers interacting with brands’ shoppable Instagram content each month 1 .

Checkout on Instagram brings your products closer to the more than 130 million shoppers interacting with brands’ shoppable Instagram content each month . Create a simple and secure path to purchase: Provide a differentiated social commerce experience by making it easier, more convenient and safer for customers to shop their favorite brands on Instagram. Shoppers can also store payment credentials within the app to streamline future purchases and complete transactions even faster.

Provide a differentiated social commerce experience by making it easier, more convenient and safer for customers to shop their favorite brands on Instagram. Shoppers can also store payment credentials within the app to streamline future purchases and complete transactions even faster. Unlock creative tools to reach shoppers: Checkout enables creators to tag a brand's products on their behalf, launch products directly on Instagram, and sell products in Instagram Live.

“Instagram checkout has given us the ability to turn beautiful imagery into shoppable experiences for our customers, allowing them to buy new items while scrolling through their feed, all without missing a beat,” said Katie Ouaknine, chief executive officer and owner of Badgley Mischka Web, the ecommerce business unit of luxury fashion brand Badgley Mischka. “Using Instagram through BigCommerce’s integration makes fulfilling orders and communicating with customers seamless alongside other sales channels.”

“BigCommerce provides businesses of all sizes the tools they need to serve their customers. That’s why we’re excited to work with BigCommerce to make the path to purchase as streamlined as possible with checkout on Instagram,” said Vishal Shah, vice president of product at Instagram.

To learn more about how BigCommerce empowers merchants to grow their brand on Instagram, visit www.bigcommerce.com/essentials/instagram/.

