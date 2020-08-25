AscellaHealth Partners with Summit Reinsurance Services, Provides Innovative Specialty Drug Programs, Addresses Pharmacy Claims Challenges

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBMTM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, announces today its strategic collaboration with Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc. (Summit Re), a managing general underwriter and reinsurance advisor, to provide innovative specialty drug programs to address the high costs of specialty pharmacy claims. AscellaHealth will give Summit Re clients access to its high-touch service model offering competitive pricing, improved access to limited distribution drugs, clinical programs for complex conditions and copay assistance programs.

“AscellaHealth and Summit Re are aligned around maximizing patient outcomes while providing cost-effective pharmaceutical interventions,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “Our ability to customize programs, while delivering benchmark service levels, offers Summit Re clients a best-in-class specialty pharmaceutical option that fits their needs.”

Specialty pharmaceuticals represent the fastest growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry, dominating new drug development. They have captured the attention of payers, providers and consumers seeking effective treatment options to address the complex health challenges associated with chronic or rare diseases.

Debbie Hoffer, vice president, Managed Care, Summit Re, says, “We look forward to the knowledge, experience and price negotiation strength that AscellaHealth brings to our ReAssureRx program as we continue to work with clients to anticipate new therapies coming down the pipeline. With thousands of new drugs and therapies currently in clinical trials, it is critical to align with a company like AscellaHealth that has the clinical programs and cost-effective contracts to access specialty drugs.”

About Summit Re

Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc. is a managing general underwriter and reinsurance advisor, working with health insurers, managed care plans, and self-funded employers throughout the US. Summit Re helps its clients analyze, manage, and transfer risk to protect their financial stability. As a consultant and advisor, the company works with clients to formulate and implement new products and strategies. Further information is available at www.summit-re.com.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBMTM), serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high quality prescription drug benefit management services. Complemented by other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings programs, AscellaHealth provides a unique, proprietary service portfolio. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.