Benu Networks’ SD-Edge Platform Expands Liberty Latin America Product Portfolio

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America (LLA) has selected Benu Networks and its Software-Defined Edge Platform (SD-Edge) to launch new innovative products in response to market changes spurred by the impact of the coronavirus. The SD-Edge Platform is equipped out-of-the-box with services catered to enterprise and consumer markets alike, making it easier than ever for providers to refresh their offerings, reduce time-to-market, and build new revenue streams.

With the SD-Edge Platform, LLA will launch unparalleled products for Consumers, Small Businesses and Enterprises while enabling Fixed Mobile Convergence across its footprint. Unlike other solutions on the market today, the SD-Edge Platform allows for additional cutting-edge services to be easily layered on top of each other and activated rapidly, delighting service providers and customers alike.

Amilkar Torres, Vice President Business Products Development, at Liberty Latin America, says “The SD-Edge Platform has been tremendous, and I don’t say that lightly. One of the big challenges of the pandemic has been the inability to send installers into homes, and the SD-Edge platform allows us to bypass this process by enabling services in the cloud. This has been of great value for our customers working remotely, who can now extend their enterprise-grade connectivity to their home in a frictionless way. We’ve had the unique opportunity to accelerate these changes that otherwise would have taken years to enact.”

“Over the last few months, organizations have adjusted rapidly to the changes catalyzed by the coronavirus pandemic. The abrupt shift to a more remote workforce is forcing businesses to reimagine network boundaries,” says Mads Lillelund, CEO of Benu Networks. “We’ve centered our development around flexibility, and I’m happy that as a result, operators are able to easily shift their practices to help meet the ever-changing requirements to provide high performing, secure connectivity for enterprise teleworkers.”

The Benu SD-Edge Platform empowers service providers to be agile and flexible in their offerings and scale up or down as the use case or market fluctuates. Pre-packaged, cloud-native user interfaces, for both enterprise IT administrators and home users, make it seamless and easy for service providers to launch services rapidly with minimal investment. Advanced services can be easily turned on and off and can run over-the-top (OTT) or integrated as part of Benu's virtualized broadband network gateway (BNG) and WiFi access gateway (WAG) functions. Designed to meet the needs of modern consumers and businesses, the open platform also supports a wide variety of APIs and applications. Service providers leveraging the Benu SD-Edge Platform are actively reducing capital and operational costs, while also immediately capturing additional consumer and enterprise revenues due to the new teleworker trend.

