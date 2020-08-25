Synacor Secures 100% Contract Renewals Among North American Service Provider Customers

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that it has renewed its contract with CenturyLink, one of its largest customers, for two years. The company also announced that it has secured a 100% contract renewal rate with all its North American service provider customers that were due to be renewed in the first half of 2020, representing the strength of its long-standing business relationships and continued market validation of its Cloud ID, Zimbra and Portal offerings.

CenturyLink will upgrade its consumer portal experience to optimize user engagement. It will also upgrade its email platform to Zimbra 9, the new iteration of the globally-popular email and collaboration platform, which boasts a sleek new UI and out-of-the-box integrations with popular cloud services like Slack, Dropbox and Zoom.

“Our service provider customers are focused on expanding and extending subscriber relationships, and crafting engaging experiences that make it easy to interact with services,” said Dana Golden, SVP of North America Sales and Marketing for Synacor. “Synacor is grateful to be a close, reliable partner in these efforts, managing identity services for streamlined access, delivering robust communication tools like email, and providing a revenue-generating portal destination where important aspects of the subscriber lifecycle can be managed.”

Synacor also recently renewed contracts with Armstrong, GVTC, Hotwire Communications, Mediacom Communications, Sparklight and TDS, among others. The company continues to prove itself as a leading provider of reliable, scalable, SaaS-based products that meet demanding customer expectations.

“Remote work trends and higher digital streaming make our customers’ services even more vital to subscribers,” said Golden. “Synacor is a long-time partner to service providers, delivering key user engagement and communication platforms to help improve the overall subscriber experience across multiple touchpoints.”

For more information about Zimbra 9, Cloud ID or Synacor’s extensive portal capabilities, please visit www.synacor.com.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com