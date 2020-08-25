Facedrive’s TraceSCAN selected by Riverside Natural Foods for COVID19 Solution Implementation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” technology ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its health services division Facedrive Health shall be conducting a first stage implementation starting this week for its flagship COVID19 contact tracing app TraceSCAN with Riverside Natural Foods.

TraceSCAN is an innovative COVID19 contact tracing app featuring advanced Bluetooth enabled wearable technology that complements and extends the reach of COVID Alert, the contact tracing mobile app recently endorsed by the province of Ontario. As part of the implementation, TraceSCAN-enabled devices will be deployed to select locations of Riverside Natural Foods. Upon a successful first stage implementation, Riverside Natural Foods plans to roll out TraceSCAN company-wide, including the environments where the usage of mobile devices is restricted. Riverside Natural Foods sees TraceSCAN as an important element in its efforts to keep its employees safe and protected as they return to the work.

TraceSCAN is an innovative technology combining an AI-enabled mobile application along with wearables devices built on the nRF52 Bluetooth chipset that’s being used by the world’s leading wearable manufacturers. The TraceSCAN wearable device keeps track of all other devices that it comes in contact with and categorizes these contacts into low, medium and high risk groups based on the proximity and duration of the contact. The device also vibrates when two people are not maintaining social distancing. Each device can operate for 3 days with one full charge and Facedrive is currently working towards increasing this duration to 7 days. Facedrive envisions that post pandemic, these devices will be adaptable to accommodate other sensors to serve as a complete health tracking device solution.

Facedrive believes TraceSCAN increases the reach of the government recommended COVID Alert to more than 16% of Canadians who don’t have smartphones (Statista, 2020), including at risk demographic segments such as senior citizens, children, and low-income individuals. TraceSCAN also has the potential to extend the reach of COVID Alert into workplaces and environments where mobile phone usage is not permitted or possible.

The TraceSCAN implementation with Riverside Natural Foods will serve as an important next step in the adoption of TraceSCAN among the Canadian food sector. Facedrive’s vision in developing a Bluetooth-enabled wearables based contact tracing product was to assist companies whose employees are unable to carry mobile phones during the course of their work, or companies who are responsible to manage public spaces. Thus, the Riverside Natural Foods implementation will serve as valuable reference for food manufacturers, construction companies, healthcare and senior care organizations, educational institutions such as schools, colleges and universities, farms, health clubs, airline carriers, and cruise line operators amongst others. Facedrive looks forward to working with these organizations to help them protect their employees and customers as the quarantine period ends and life resumes to normal.

“The safety and well-being of our employees has always been and will always be our highest priority. We are pleased to launch the TraceSCAN solution to ensure enhanced protection and traceability at our workplaces,” said Nima Fotovat, President of Riverside Natural Foods. “Once TraceSCAN proves helpful in protecting the participating employees, we will expand the technology to other parts of our organization.”

“As a people-and-planet-first technology company, we are very excited to partner with Riverside Natural Foods in implementing TraceSCAN to protect factory employees and their loved ones,” said Facedrive Chairman and CEO, Sayan Navaratnam. “This will help us validate our product design and technology and help to further calibrate it for large scale adoption in not only the food processing sector, but many other sectors such as health care, senior care, education, construction, fitness and air travel.”

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” platform offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. Facedrive rideshare was the first to offer green transportation solutions in the TaaS space, planting thousands of trees and giving users a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles. Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless deliveries of a wide variety of foods with the focus on healthy foods right to consumers’ doorsteps. Facedrive Health develops innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges of the day. Facedrive is changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

About Riverside Natural Foods

Riverside Natural Foods LTD is a leading manufacturer of healthy snacks located in Vaughan, Ontario. Riverside products are rich in nutrients, allergen-friendly and minimally processed, and marketed under the MadeGood, GoodTo Go and Cookie Pal brands. All Riverside products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. They are proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. The company has seen a huge rise in the demand for its products since launching the company in 2013. The company’s vision is to leave things in a better state than they were found in,be it the environment, the people, or the communities in which they operate.

For more information about Riverside Natural Foods, visit www.riversidenaturalfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.