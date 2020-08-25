WiSA Member SKYWORTH Launches Metz Sculpture 1 TV and Speakers Featuring Integrated Wireless Audio Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Association member SKYWORTH Group Limited (HKG: 00751), the largest TV manufacturer in China, has launched the Metz Sculpture 1 TV and speakers complete with wireless connectivity technology. As part of the Black Label Sculpture Series, this launch serves as Metz’s world premier product from the century-old luxury TV manufacturer now owned by SKYWORTH.

“The integration of WiSA wireless immersive sound technology into our Sculpture 1 TV is a key contributor to its position at the top of the premium TV space,” said Tony Wang, CEO and President of SKYWORTH. “Consumers want a perfect union of style, performance and simplicity, and that is exactly what we have achieved as beautiful design and game-changing technology have been brought together to create a truly amazing home entertainment system.”

The Metz Black Label appeals to the Chinese market’s high-end consumer group, offering a TV product line that delivers high definition, multi-channel wireless speaker connectivity for a luxurious, cinema-like experience at home along with amazing video quality and stunning design. The 77-inch Metz Sculpture 1 TV combines a 4K 120Hz OLED self-luminous screen, Chameleon AI image quality chip, 120Hz MEMC dynamic image compensation technology, and Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology, and supports 3D LUT high-fidelity images on screen.

“This is a monumental time for WiSA member SKYWORTH, its Metz brand and the future functionality of televisions in the home,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “The launch of the Metz Sculpture 1 Series gives a nod to the modern, aesthetically-pleasing minimalist nature of German design while providing wireless audio capabilities to create an astounding surround sound experience.”

Available to bundle with the Metz TV are the Sculpture 1 Klang surround speakers and Sculpture 1 subwoofer to create a 3.1 home theater system. The surround speakers feature two 3-inch full range drivers as well as a 1-inch high frequency driver. Offering up to 400 watts of power output, the Sculpture 1 subwoofer features a 10-inch low frequency driver, while the speakers within Sculpture 1 TV serve as the system’s center channel to create a true Wall of Sound experience.

After the user turns on the TV, they’ll witness a slim, main screen slowly rise, revealing an exquisite speaker that represents the classic design of Metz, showcasing unlimited, dynamic tension. Additionally, the minimalist concept of the Metz Sculpture 1 hides body writing, rids of the traditional TV remote controls and limits unnecessary buttons, ultimately highlighting the German quality in the remaining sleek details.

WiSA member SKYWORTH is the leading producer of TV products in China, marketing under four brands: SKYWORTH, Metz, Coocaa and Sinotec. WiSA Certification for the Metz Sculpture 1 TV and speakers is planned to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH Group Limited (HKG: 00751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China’s “Silicon Valley,” SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semiconductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, it is now one of the top five color TV brands in the world, a leading brand in the Chinese display industry market and one of the top three global providers of the Android TV platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.SKYWORTH.net/global.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

