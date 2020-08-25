Cerebain Biotech Signs Letter of Intent with PKG, Inc.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTC: CBBT), (the “Company” or “Cerebain”) today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase the assets of PKG, Inc. (PKG).

PKG, Inc. was established in 1989 and is a privately held corporation based out of Meridian, ID. PKG, Inc. is a leading contract design, developer, and manufacturing company for system-level devices with expertise in human-machine interfaces focusing on healthcare, industrial, aerospace and government products. For the past 30 years PKG has been a major contributor in designing and manufacturing numerous and diverse devices for Fortune 500 companies, mid-size organizations, and start-up businesses. With complete in-house vertical integration, PKG provides its customers with all of their product development needs from R&D, design & development, verification & validation, final product manufacturing, product testing, service and warranty and end of life product support and transitioning.

