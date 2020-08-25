Trialbee Partners with Clinerion for Expanded Access to Global Real-World Data to Accelerate Patient Recruitment for Clinical Trials

MALMÖ, Sweden & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trialbee, a leading global technology provider for patient matching and engagement in clinical trials, today announced a partnership with Clinerion, a worldwide leader in medical data informatics with a global research network comprised of 30.2 million patients online across 69 healthcare organizations in 15 countries. This partnership will accelerate time to market by shortening patient recruitment and enrollment timelines and will reduce costs associated with patient recruitment and loss-to-follow-up.

“This partnership significantly broadens our global reach and allows us to expand our data set for predictable intelligence-based patient recruitment and retention to support traditional and decentralized trials,” said Lollo Eriksson, CEO of Trialbee. “This is a great opportunity for both organizations to make trials simpler for investigators and to deliver on our commitment of expediting clinical research by optimizing the use of real-world data.”

More than eighty percent of trials are delayed and approximately thirty percent of sites never enroll patients because of limited access to patients who match the study criteria. The combination of Clinerion’s expertise in leveraging real-time, real-patient, and real-world electronic health record (EHR) data for clinical research combined with Trialbee’s unique multiple step qualification process, which includes online qualification and nurse practitioner interviews to ensure high-quality patient matches prior to obtaining consent and enrollment, will significantly improve and streamline this process. The Trialbee platform provides full transparency of the status of the referred patient flow throughout the entire clinical trial and continuously offers sites and sponsors full insight into the effectiveness of recruitment strategies.

“Patients are at the center of everything Clinerion does, and this partnership will ensure better outcomes for patients,” says Ian Rentsch, CEO of Clinerion. “Together, we will be able to match more of the right patients to the leading-edge trials that can bring them the care they need. And, ultimately, our improvement of the efficiency of recruitment for clinical trials will accelerate the introduction of new medicines and interventions.”

About Trialbee

Trialbee is a world leading technology provider in patient matching and engagement, empowering patients to participate in clinical trials as a care option. Founded in 2010, Trialbee has continuously innovated patient-centric technology solutions for global clinical trials. Trialbee – Dedicated to patients; driven by science; and powered by data. For more information, visit trialbee.com and contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

About Clinerion

Clinerion accelerates clinical research and medical access to treatments for patients. We generate real-world data from our global network of partner hospitals for Real World Evidence analyses. Clinerion's Patient Network Explorer radically improves the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trial recruitment by offering data-driven protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and real-time patient search and identification to match patients to treatments.

Clinerion facilitates the participation of partner hospitals in leading-edge, industry-sponsored trials and time savings in patient recruitment. Researchers gain access to real-time, longitudinal patient data from electronic health records for analysis. We enable pharmaceutical companies, CROs and SMOs to shorten patient recruitment and save costs by streamlining operations and leveraging strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s Patient Network Explorer also provides a platform for integration of diverse patient data sources into real-world data ecosystems. Clinerion’s proprietary technologies comply with international patient privacy and data security regulations. Clinerion is a global data technology service company headquartered in Switzerland.

Clinerion website: www.clinerion.com

Clinerion’s Patient Network Explorer: www.clinerion.com/index/PatientNetworkExplorerSolutions.html.