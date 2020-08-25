Tetra Tech Wins $39 Million USAID Power Central Asia Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $39 million single-award contract to implement the Power Central Asia (PCA) Activity.

The regional PCA Activity is intended to assist the five Central Asian countries—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—to meet their national energy priorities, reap economic benefits from cross-border energy trading, and improve energy security through greater regional connectivity. This PCA Activity builds on the ongoing USAID-funded Power the Future and Central Asian Regional Electricity Market programs that Tetra Tech also is implementing.

Under this contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical services to national governments, utilities, and other stakeholders to develop domestic energy market reforms, strengthen the regional electricity market, and promote greater adoption of clean energy technologies from conventional and renewable sources. Tetra Tech’s analysts and consultants will develop a regional energy market model to optimize the water-energy nexus among the countries, balancing hydropower generation needs with other water management priorities. Tetra Tech’s information technology specialists will prepare regional data protection and cybersecurity plans to ensure the safe management of sensitive data generated during the program.

“Tetra Tech has been supporting USAID’s energy programs in Central Asia since 1994,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue our Leading with Science® approach to support improvements in regional connectivity and cooperation among the five Central Asian countries through energy market improvements and adoption of advanced energy technologies.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.