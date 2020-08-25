MemSQL Powers the Rapid Rise of Thentia Regulatory Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MemSQL, The Database of NowTM for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, announced today that Thentia, a global leader in regulatory software, is launching MemSQL as the core operational database for its cloud-based regulatory licensing, assurance and enforcement technology. MemSQL’s speed and scale will enable Thentia to achieve fast response times and automate a historically paper-based regulatory compliance process. At a time when scamming is on the rise, the solution helps to bring greater confidence and responsiveness to health and safety systems.

Thentia offers cloud-based applications that independent and government regulators in sectors such as healthcare use to manage tasks digitally and securely. Demand for Thentia’s technology has exploded amid the pandemic, as a growing number of regulators look for modern, digital solutions that enable them to work efficiently, remotely and safely to protect public safety.

“We're seeing incredible growth at Thentia, and our relationship with MemSQL enables us to support and build upon that growth,” said Julian Cardarelli, CEO of Thentia. “With MemSQL, we can process billions of events and do real-time analytics, providing our customers a level of analytical power they have never before experienced.”

Harry Cayton CBE, a world-renowned expert on regulatory practices and a recent addition to the Thentia board of directors, explained, “This is important now because it enables regulators to do more with less at a moment in which COVID-19 makes work especially challenging and many governments are streamlining operations and looking to work smarter.”

“Data is more important than ever, especially for individuals and organizations that are charged with protecting public safety,” said MemSQL co-CEO Raj Verma. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with Thentia to enable regulators and all the people they serve to benefit from the power of real-time data delivered over a scalable and secure architecture.”

MemSQL makes it possible for Thentia to build a wealth of reports for its customers, which can pull those reports to get detailed, in-the-moment information about such metrics as complaint increases or decreases, complaint handling times, and number of licensees. With MemSQL, Thentia also will be able to leverage machine learning and predictive algorithms to generate insights. This is far more effective than attempting to gain insights from Excel documents, which are less engaging for users and become out of date almost immediately.

About Thentia

Based in Toronto, Canada, Thentia is an industry leader in using proprietary technology to help regulatory bodies efficiently fulfill their regulatory obligations. Thentia services a wide variety of clients throughout Canada and the United States using cutting-edge software and industry-leading expertise in regulatory standards.

About MemSQL

MemSQL is The Database of NowTM, powering modern applications and analytical systems with a cloud-native, massively scalable architecture. MemSQL delivers maximum ingest, accelerated transaction processing and blisteringly fast query performance, including AI integration and machine learning models, all at the highest concurrency. Global enterprises use the MemSQL distributed database to easily ingest, process, analyze and act on data, to thrive in today’s insight-driven economy. MemSQL is optimized to run on any public cloud or on premises with commodity hardware. Visit www.memsql.com or follow us @memsql.