Carl’s Jr.® Launches New Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER® With the Ultimate At-Home Steakhouse Wine Pairing Experience

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of its newest craveable menu innovation, the Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER®, Carl's Jr.® is offering fans a new way to “Feed Your Happy” with the ultimate steakhouse dinner experience from the comfort of their own homes.

As many customers continue to look for new ways to elevate their nights in, Carl’s Jr. will partner with Nocking Point Wines to introduce a limited-edition “Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box.” The box features a collection of bold red wines thoughtfully curated by Nocking Points Wine Sommelier, Katie Owen, and CKE Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Chef, Owen Klein, to complement the rich and indulgent, steakhouse flavors from the burger’s hand-seasoned, 100% all beef Angus patty and A1® Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce*.

"With the world continuously changing, we know our customers are looking for familiar, craveable flavors and experiences like a steakhouse dinner, which is why we are excited to introduce the Carl’s Jr. interpretation of this experience with our partnership with Nocking Points Wines and our new Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER®,” said Klein. “The Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box makes a steakhouse dinner easy for everyone, replicating the fine dining experience of a wine pairing from the comfort of your home, while enjoying a delicious Carl’s Jr. Steakhouse THICKBURGER®.”

Each box contains a bottle of Nocking Point Wines’ 2017 Amell-bec Malbec, 2017 Turnaround Red and 2016 Year VII Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah Blend. In addition to the wine pairings, the exclusive offering includes a Carl’s Jr. gift card for customers to enjoy the Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER® that they can purchase at their local Carl’s Jr. using takeout or drive-thru. You will also find custom one-of-a-kind “Steakhouse” recipes curated by Chef Owen can be created at home to enjoy with the limited-time burger and wine offerings.

"If this recent period of change has taught us anything - it's how to enjoy the small, everyday moments at home. Whether that means opening a bottle of wine you wouldn't normally enjoy on a Tuesday night or indulging in a fancy meal,” said Owen. “We have worked with Carl’s Jr. to create a new and exciting pairing experience that we hope will transform your average evening at home into something a little more special."

Beginning August 25, 2020, customers can purchase the exclusive Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box at NockingPointWines.com, though quantities are limited, so be sure to snag the FOMO-inducing set up while you can. Wine is sold and distributed by Nocking Point Wines.

If you miss out on the exclusive box, the new Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER® is available now at your local Carl’s Jr. restaurant. It features a 100% all beef Angus patty seasoned with Steak Seasoning, A1® Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce, two crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise all on a premium bun. Pricing starts at $6.49 plus tax, though pricing and participation may vary.

* Carl’s Jr. Steakhouse Angus Thickburger not included in Carl’s Jr. X Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Nocking Point Wines

Nocking Point is a family-owned winery that produces ultra-premium wines — curated by wine-loving tastemakers and influencers — and delivers them to a rapidly-growing community of loyal brand followers, wine lovers, and fans of pop culture across the United States. Every wine they produce has a story, a purpose, a uniqueness, and elicits a brand-to-consumer connection like no other wines available today. For more information about Nocking Point Wines, please visit www.NockingPointWines.com.