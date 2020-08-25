NAVEX Global and Crowe Establish Strategic Alliance to Deliver Integrated Risk & Compliance Software and Services

PORTLAND, Ore. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAVEX Global® and Crowe LLP today announced a strategic alliance to offer customers a complete Integrated Risk Management (IRM) solution powered by NAVEX Global’s leading IRM software, Lockpath, and supported by Crowe’s IRM program development, advisory and technology services.

As part of this strategic alliance, Crowe has also become the first professional services firm to complete NAVEX Global’s rigorous certification program for the Lockpath platform. Crowe’s certified professionals can help customers more quickly achieve their strategic risk and compliance objectives with an overall lower cost of deployment.

“Crowe’s reputation as a leader in helping customers design, build and manage robust integrated risk management programs is well established,” said Haywood Marsh, General Manager of NAVEX Global’s Lockpath business unit. “Crowe’s technical certification on our platform, along with recognized subject matter expertise, ensures customers will gain maximum value from their investments in IRM technology.”

NAVEX Global is a recognized leader in integrated risk management software. Its SaaS IRM platform, Lockpath, helps organizations of all sizes become more resilient by bringing visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. Lockpath aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions.

In addition to delivering Lockpath implementations and technology support, Crowe’s consultants offer comprehensive risk and compliance advisory services, including program assessments and process transformation. Combining the firm’s deep industry expertise in consulting with its technology services, Crowe professionals are able to provide a holistic IRM program specific to each client’s industry utilizing Lockpath as the technology platform.

“NAVEX Global’s Lockpath IRM platform fills a need we are seeing with many of our clients across industries,” said Josh Reid, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) technology services leader at Crowe. “Lockpath offers a breadth of risk and compliance solutions with a simple, intuitive user experience and ease to configure and deploy, which enables companies to mature their risk and compliance programs quickly while providing long-term value for their organization.”

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services that help organizations manage risk, address complex regulatory compliance requirements and foster an ethical, highly productive workplace culture.

For more information, visit NAVEX Global’s website and our Risk & Compliance Matters blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.