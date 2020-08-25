Vistara Launches New Upgrade Program Powered by Plusgrade

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plusgrade, a leader in ancillary revenue and merchandising solutions for over 70 airline and cruise operators, today announced they’re powering the new Vistara upgrade program, Vistara Upgrades. With business travel expected to take longer to bounce back, and leisure travel becoming the clear recovery driver, Vistara's new upgrade program aims to leverage the higher capacity in superior cabins as an added benefit to their passenger experience.

This new partnership is a pioneering example of airlines expanding ancillary offerings as a way to offset revenue losses experienced in 2020. Finalized during a time of uncertainty, the resilience of this collaboration speaks volumes about the power that a great ancillary program can have and provides insight into how the industry plans to rebuild strength in the coming months.

“Vistara’s new upgrade program is expected to play a major role in building passenger confidence and loyalty in the long term. With support from Plusgrade, more passengers will have access to the personal space, comfort, privacy and high-end service that come with a Premium experience,” shares Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara. “These are all things that our travelers are looking for as they consider returning to the sky.”

Backed by over 10 years of accumulated learning and data from the industry, Plusgrade’s program offers a set of dynamic tools that airlines of all sizes are leveraging today to address fluctuating inventory and passenger expectations.

“We help our airline partners ensure, as the door on the aircraft closes, they’ve captured every possible dollar by merchandising travel experiences, while also increasing passenger loyalty and satisfaction by providing their passengers with the best journey,” says Chris Engle, CCO of Plusgrade. “We are thrilled to have Vistara join our community and expose more passengers to the incredible premium experiences onboard a Vistara jet.”

Vistara’s upgrade program key features:

Passengers can select whether to upgrade from Economy to Premium Economy or Business Class through an online portal

Travelers will be able to take advantage of Plusgrade’s full suite of offer submission options: bid for upgrades and instant upgrades

Eligible passengers will be alerted of the opportunity to upgrade via targeted emails

Additional touchpoints, like web check-in and mobile app invites, are planned to be released following the launch

About Plusgrade:

Plusgrade provides innovative revenue generating solutions for the global travel industry. As the recognized leader in a key segment of the ancillary revenue and merchandising space, Plusgrade helps travel providers worldwide manage, optimize and capture high-margin revenue generated from upgrades, unsold inventory and other premium services. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in New York and Singapore, Plusgrade has created billions of dollars of new revenue opportunities for more than 70 premier airlines and cruise lines it serves across 50 countries. For more information, please visit: plusgrade.com

On social media: LinkedIn

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited):

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata’s and SIA’s legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer the finest full-service flying experience in India. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline has a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, one Airbus A321neo, six Boeing B737-800NG, and two Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. India’s Five Star airline and winner of many industry awards, Vistara has flown more than 20 million customers since starting operations.