OneRail Selected to Join Plug and Play’s Supply Chain Batch 7

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneRail, an Orlando-based final mile delivery orchestration and fulfillment platform, is proud to announce their acceptance into the 12-week Silicon Valley Supply Chain Innovation Platform at Plug and Play.

The process began with 600 startups, and the top 38 companies were chosen to participate in a pitch competition Selection Week by Plug and Play anchor partners such as Walmart, USPS, DHL, TJX, Coca Cola, ExxonMobil and more. The partners rigorously narrowed the group down to select 23 startups.

The Supply Chain Innovation Platform is designed to help startups develop and establish meaningful connections. Participating startups are invited to mentorship sessions, partnership development, office hours, deal flows, pitch-polishing sessions, and numerous other events. The program will culminate with a Virtual Expo on October 13th where OneRail will have the opportunity to pitch to a host of investors and corporate partners.

Plug and Play is the world’s largest end–to–end supply chain innovation platform. Sierra Hack, Director of Marketing for OneRail, explained, “Plug and Play is an incredible opportunity for the team. We are currently facing such a pivotal moment when it comes to our strategy and growth. Having the support, additional mentorship, and direct connection to partnerships is priceless!”

OneRail is honored to have been selected and looks forward to working with Plug and Play!

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play Tech Center is early stage investor, accelerator and corporate innovation platform with global headquarters in Sunnyvale, California in the Silicon Valley. Plug and Play runs two programs per year in each industry and location and has 300 corporate partners and 200 venture capitalists in its ecosystem. Plug and Play connects the best technology startups and the world’s largest corporations. https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About OneRail

OneRail is a final mile delivery orchestration platform providing real-time visibility, actionable data, and data-driven optimization capabilities for its enterprise clients. OneRail’s cloud-based platform simplifies same-day and on-demand delivery execution by connecting the demand signal (POS, eCommerce, ERP) with an ecosystem of delivery networks and internal fleets, in real-time. The result of OneRail’s centralized view of disparate final mile data enables data-driven optimization, positively impacting the dependability, speed, and cost of final mile fulfillment. To learn more about OneRail or to inquire how OneRail can better help you increase the competitive advantage of your supply chain, please visit us at www.OneRail.io.