Nielsen and Aperity Collaborate to Enhance Open Data Landscape for Beverage Supply Chain Participants

NEW YORK & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Global Connect and Aperity, Inc., an innovative provider of data management and analytic solutions for supply chain partners, announced today that Aperity has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. As part of the relationship, Aperity will now utilize Nielsen data within the revolutionary Aperity Beverage Data Exchange, an open, community-centric data solution that helps facilitate business insights between supply chain partners, making it simple to connect, clean, harmonize and deliver data to all of the participants in a brand’s supply chain.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Aperity’s Beverage Data Exchange will leverage Nielsen TDLinx, the industry standard for tracking and coding retail locations, to provide consistent master data on accounts for the beverage alcohol industry, including standardizing trade channel, sub-channel and chain, as well as providing best-in-class address cleansing to guarantee the most accurate and up-to-date market landscape. Aperity will instantly match records to those of Nielsen TDLinx, which will greatly shorten the time to analysis in the ever-changing account universe. More importantly, the proprietary Nielsen TDLinx coding system, already in use by so much of the beverage industry, will act as a universal key to unlock rapid integration of other Nielsen data sources and numerous other services that use Nielsen TDLinx as a universal language for communication related to on-and off-premise accounts.

“Nielsen’s TDLinx product is recognized as the industry gold standard, and we are delighted to combine that solution with the Aperity Data Exchange to improve data accuracy and data governance while facilitating improved business insights between supply chain partners,” said John Madalon, Aperity Founder and CEO. “We are also pleased to participate in the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, as both Aperity and Nielsen see the world similarly in terms of our focus on creating a stronger and more open ecosystem by allowing data to flow freely between partners.”

“We are excited to welcome Aperity to the Connect Partner Network, as we continue to grow the network with highly qualified partners to fuel a smarter market for the retail and consumer packaged goods industry,” said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Connect Partner Network, Nielsen. “The Aperity Beverage Data Exchange changes the landscape with an inclusive platform and marketplace, allowing clients full data visibility and transparency as well as an added ability to collaborate up and down the supply chain. Adding Nielsen data to this platform will make it even stronger and more powerful.”

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what’s happening now, what’s happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

About Aperity, Inc.

Aperity is an innovative data management and analytic solutions provider transforming how data is shared. Our Beverage Data Exchange is the industry’s first open community-centric data solution that accelerates the exchange of data and facilitates improved business insights between supply chain partners. By leveraging AI and machine learning, our products allow you to better integrate and build actionable insights quickly and accurately so you can spend less on data prep, harmonization and cleansing and more time on analytics and results. https://aperity.com/.