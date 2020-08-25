Millennium Bank Chooses HC3 for Upgraded Statement and Notice Design

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With growth and efficient customer communication being on the forefront of banks’ minds, Chattanooga, TN.-based Millennium Bank ($197 million in assets) has selected HC3, a data-driven tech company delivering customer communication, to upgrade their customer statement design and automate the generation and distribution of statements and notices.

Millennium Bank recently experienced vast growth and needed a more efficient process for designing, creating and distributing statements and notices. They decided to select HC3 based on the company’s long history of innovative communications fulfillment and statement design expertise. The bank is working with HC3 to redesign all customer-facing statements and notices and ensure timely, compliant fulfillment. Through this agreement, Millennium Bank is now able to utilize HC3’s additional marketing tools such as the dual inserts and open window envelopes to turn required documents into marketing tools for cross selling.

“At Millennium Bank, we have traditionally handled processes internally, but as we grew, we knew we needed to work with companies that specialize in the specific needs of community banks. HC3’s customer-focused culture ensured we received excellent counsel and their team made the conversion process easy and successful,” said Paul Ragland, EVP of Information Technology at Millennium Bank. “Their ability to redesign our statements and notices to not only make them easier to digest but also turn them into a multipurposed document showcased just how important they were to the long-term success of Millennium Bank.”

Millennium Bank was also able to save money on back office costs like printer maintenance and paper by working with HC3. With the help of the single line transaction detail on statements, HC3 is able to reduce the amount of paper each customer receives while making complex documents easier to understand.

“Millennium Bank understands how important it is to provide customers with documents that are straight forward and visibly appealing, eliminating the confusion frequently encountered with poorly designed banking documents,” said Griffin McGahey, president of HC3. “As Millennium Bank continues to grow, HC3’s promise to ease the creation and distribution of statements and documents will remain in place. A true vendor moves with you, and our ability to do that Millennium is just the beginning.”

About Millennium Bank

Millennium Bank opened its doors for business on June 21, 1999, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to serve the financial needs of the growing areas in eastern Hamilton County. More than two decades later, Millennium Bank is still locally owned and operated, serving Hamilton County residents at five locations with the same dedication and expertise. On June 1, 2020, Millennium Bank acquired Columbia Bank, one of the oldest and strongest financial institutions in Florida, with roots firmly planted in Columbia County for over 100 years. For more information, visit https://www.millenniumbank.com/.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 is a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications for our clients. By managing complex data generated from multiple client systems, we help financial companies communicate with their customers in meaningful ways. HC3 offers focused solutions for statement and notice redesign, intelligent marketing campaigns, and seamless delivery of both print and digital communications. Through these solutions, HC3 empowers financial service organizations to give their customers a fully customizable document experience. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.