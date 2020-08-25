Safety Net Connect (SNC) Partners With Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers to Achieve CTEN Certification for Orange County Partners in Health HIE (OCPH HIE)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with the Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers (The Coalition), Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce the Orange County Partners in Health (OCPH) Health Information Exchange (HIE) has achieved certification from the California Trusted Exchange Network (CTEN).

“Many of the patients we serve already experience disparities in health care; matters that are being exacerbated by the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Isabel Becerra, CEO of the Coalition. “This effort will transform how we share health care information in Orange County and enable us to make a meaningful improvement in health outcomes for our communities.”

SNC, working with solution partner Electronic Health Network (EHN), has supported The Coalition with pro bono provision of technology infrastructure and support since the launch of the initial OCPH HIE pilot in early 2018. Together SNC and EHN provide the OCPH HIE with interoperability capability between participating health centers as well as access to the Carequality network. Achieving CTEN certification requires stringent adherence to the most rigorous technical standards for data exchange and marks a significant milestone in the growth of the OCPH HIE.

“Community health centers provide vital medical and behavioral health services within Orange County,” shared Mike Matull, HCCN Project Director at The Coalition. “We are excited to be able to further support their important work by building a sustainable HIE that serves organizations small and large across our region. Safety Net Connect has played an invaluable role in making that happen.”

At present, large regional HIEs have been unable to effectively serve a large group of community-based health centers caring for the traditionally underserved and uninsured patients in Orange County. The OCPH HIE seeks to change that by expanding access and membership to other stakeholders in Orange County – with potential future expansion to neighboring counties. Facilitating the exchange of clinical data at the point-of-care between traditionally under-resourced, high-volume community health centers will increase care coordination, reduce redundant services, and further support delivery of the highest quality patient care.

“This project and our work with The Coalition represents our ongoing commitment to the Orange County clinic community,” explained Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO of SNC. “We have been honored to support The Coalition and their mission for years – and will continue to assist wherever we can.”

About The Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers:

Since 1974, The Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers (The Coalition) has been working to ensure quality, affordable health care for low-income individuals in Orange County. Our vision is to be a representative of the community clinic safety-net providers in Orange County, and to provide leadership to assure that high quality services are available to the uninsured and medically underserved. The Coalition consists of 25 independent 501 (c) 3 non-profit health care organizations serving more than 70 sites serving over 370,000 patients with almost 1 million visits annually.

About Orange County Partners in Health:

In August of 2016, The Coalition was awarded a federal grant and the designation of Health Center Controlled Network (HCCN) for 10 of its members by the Health Resource and Service Agency (HRSA) and has since expanded to 12 members called the “Orange County Partners in Health” or OCPH. In early 2018 as a part of the HCCN grant requirements, OCPH developed a pilot Health Information Exchange (HIE) program to allow member clinics to exchange health information.

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com