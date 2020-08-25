Sourcepoint Teams with Oracle to Optimize Consumer Privacy Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sourcepoint, a leading privacy compliance platform for the digital marketing ecosystem and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its collaboration with Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Oracle’s suite of customer experience products. Sourcepoint has formed a relationship to help Oracle customers protect consumer privacy and manage compliance and user consent. Sourcepoint will also join Oracle CX’s ISV Partner Advisory Board to help shape the direction of their products and partner programs.

In today’s complex and dynamic regulatory environment, companies are increasingly taking a proactive approach to privacy by offering their customers greater transparency into and control of their data. Sourcepoint offers a fully customizable compliance management platform that allows companies to capture, manage, and optimize customer privacy preferences across a range of channels, including web, apps, AMP, and even emerging areas such as OTT and audio. Using Sourcepoint’s platform, Oracle customers can optimize the privacy experience while leveraging compliant consumer data to strengthen customer relationships and deliver more relevant customer experiences.

“Today’s connected and data-rich world requires a new attention to privacy, and Sourcepoint will help our joint customers proactively understand and manage customer privacy. Our collaboration with Sourcepoint will allow Oracle customers to help ensure brand safety and privacy compliance, further strengthening their relationship with customers wherever they interact with them,” said Stephen Fioretti, vice president, CX Strategic Partnerships, Oracle Cloud CX.

“The demand for relevant experiences has never been greater—and so has the demand for actionable data. Through Sourcepoint’s solutions, businesses can engage customers in a dialogue around their digital data and optimize experiences accordingly. We are excited to partner with Oracle to provide companies with the privacy tools and resources to create seamless, personalized customer experiences,” said Ben Barokas, CEO, Sourcepoint.

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is the privacy compliance platform for the digital marketing ecosystem. We provide tools to protect consumer privacy, manage compliance and optimize revenue in a rapidly changing landscape. Founded by a team of digital advertising veterans, Sourcepoint has offices in New York, Berlin, London, and Paris. Learn more at www.sourcepoint.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.