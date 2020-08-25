Position Imaging Announces a Collaboration Agreement With Lozier, the Leading Manufacturer of Store Fixtures

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced a partnership with Omaha, NE based Lozier, the leading manufacturer of retail store fixtures.

Lozier is the shelving solution of choice for many major retailers and continually creates new products to maximize sales per square foot. Lozier is the exclusive shelving provider for Position Imaging’s retail oriented iPickup and multi-family residential solution, Smart Package Room®.

Position-Imaging’s iPickup center solves many of the pain points in the Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) process for both retailers and consumers with the first truly contactless solution. Based on the importance of this solution at retail, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lozier decided it was advantageous to form a deeper partnership with Position Imaging.

Andrew Lozier, EVP of Lozier, commented, “Position Imaging has transformed Lozier gondola into a tech enabled BOPIS and multi-family parcel solution. Many shelf tech-use cases are hype, but Position Imaging’s value is real. We view this as a mutually beneficial partnership that has helped us propel our product into the 21st century.”

Lozier has installed the iPickup “Single Zone” and “Multi-Zone” solutions in their corporate headquarters showroom which is visited throughout the year by major retailers. With this agreement, Lozier salespeople will now promote and sell the solution to a targeted list of their customers and prospects. Position Imaging will support these efforts with sales collateral and training.

“Lozier has been great to work with, beyond what we could have hoped for as a partner, working more like a hungry startup than the leading retail store fixture business in the US. Forming a deeper relationship with such a quality company is an important strategic move for us,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging. “We look forward too many more years of collaboration.”

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.position-imaging.com

About Lozier

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Lozier is an industry leader providing store fixtures to chain retailers throughout the world. Lozier began manufacturing fixtures in 1956 and originated the basics of today’s shelving systems. Lozier is proud to serve customers representing a wide range of industries including grocery, automotive parts, mass retailers, hardware, chain drug, sporting goods and more. Through strategic partnerships, Lozier also offers backroom automation solutions that increase retailers’ efficiency and productivity. www.Lozier.com