Speech Processing Joins RingCentral’s Channel Partner Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speech Processing Solutions, the market leader in professional dictation and speech-to-text workflows, today announced it has joined RingCentral’s award winning channel partner program as a sub-agent. RingCentral is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. As part of the program, Speech Processing Solutions will exclusively offer RingCentral’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution to customers.

In addition, Speech Processing Solutions will offer mutual customers a seamlessly integrated solution with RingCentral, enabling them to easily transcribe audio files, such as recordings, calls or voicemails into Philips SpeechLive, a browser-based dictation and transcription solution.

The integration with RingCentral Office will specifically support the transcription needs of today’s mobile workforce. Users, with permission, can record a call on their mobile device from anywhere with the RingCentral app and securely transfer it to Philips SpeechLive for further processing into a written document.

Speech Processing Solutions Value-Added Resellers (VARs) will be able to offer RingCentral cloud communications solutions in conjunction with Philips SpeechLive to their customers.

“As a leader in Software as a Service (SaaS) based speech-to-text solutions we are enthusiastic that we are partnering with RingCentral, a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), provider,” said Reid Wolfe, vice president sales, North America, at Speech Processing Solutions North America. “Our VAR community will see a tremendous opportunity to bring additional value to their customers. Our VARs have extensive expertise as trusted advisors in industries such as healthcare, financial services including insurance, and legal to capture and transform the spoken word quickly and reliably into usable information.”

With Philips SpeechLive, customers can:

● Automatically transfer call recordings from the RingCentral softphone app to SpeechLive

● Work from a desk or mobile phone

● Send document to live assistant or speech recognition software to automatically convert spoken word to text

● Protect recorded data and transcripts by industry-leading security standards

● Add additional users easily at any time

● Choose a “pay as you go” transcription service or speech recognition

“At RingCentral we are laser focused on enabling our customers to communicate and collaborate more effectively and productively,” said Zane Long, senior vice president, global partner sales at RingCentral. “By partnering with innovative companies like Speech Processing Solutions, we can offer our customers new capabilities that meet their specific business requirements.”

The timing for this partnership fits nicely into the current landscape, as businesses are actively moving towards adopting cloud-based technology and unified communications platforms to support their distributed and mobile workforces. The joint solution will establish a unique value proposition in the marketplace that supports a consistent customer experience and user-friendly solution for combined voice and document creation needs.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users’ time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.