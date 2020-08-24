Kain Capital Partners with Excelsior Integrated Medical to Build a New Model for Healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kain Capital LLC announced today its investment in Excelsior Integrated Medical, a primary care focused physician group currently serving over 60,000 patients in 37 locations throughout New York City.

Kain will assist Excelsior in continuing its shift to a value-based care model that allows its 75 providers to assume full accountability of their patients, and, as a result, dedicate more time and energy to each patient throughout the year to keep them healthy.

Excelsior offers an attractive alternative for primary care providers seeking freedom from traditional medical groups and hospital systems by directly incentivizing providers to keep their patients healthier and drive better outcomes, unlike traditional fee-for-service-focused medical groups interested only in referrals and visit quotas.

“ By simplifying the equation, we are creating a better experience for the patient and the healthcare provider,” says Ben Kraus, Managing Director at Kain Capital. “ We believe Excelsior has tremendous potential to further grow its provider base while continuing its transition to a global capitation care model and are excited to work alongside their talented team to help them reach these big—yet achievable—goals.”

Since 2013, Excelsior has been building a trusted community within New York’s Asian population, tailoring its style of care to the culture and expectations of its patient base resulting in better health outcomes.

" Both Kain and Excelsior are committed to supporting Asian communities here in New York and replicating the model across the country," said Kunal Kain, Managing Partner at Kain Capital. " By investing in the future healthcare ecosystem, we will deliver valuable social and economic returns to the communities we serve now and in the future."

Excelsior is led by CEO Dr. Henry Chen, recently recognized by Governor Cuomo for his work helping immigrants navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Dr. Chen is a community leader, President of SOMOS Community Care, founder of the Eastern Chinese American Physician (ECAP) IPA, and the Chinese Community Accountable Care Organization (CCACO).

“ When we add physicians to our group, I only care about three things: your head to make sound decisions, your hands to perform your tasks, and most importantly your heart to have compassion for your patients,” says Dr. Henry Chen, CEO of Excelsior Integrated Medical. “ At Excelsior we make sure that our financial goals are aligned with providing high-quality care to our patients. The patient is always first.”

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital LLC is a growth-focused private equity fund. Kain Capital's investment approach to creating long-term value through deep, collaborative involvement with its business partners has been key to achieving stronger results. Further information is available at www.kaincap.com.