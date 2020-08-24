Zenni Debuts Its First Eyewear Industry Collaboration with Designers Coco and Breezy

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni, the DTC eyewear industry leader, is partnering with premium eyewear designers Coco and Breezy for a first-of-its-kind affordable collection for kids.

Available exclusively at Zenni.com/planetcb starting today, Planet CB by Coco + Breezy x Zenni is a place where conscious kids can express themselves with positivity and style, and find glasses as unique as they are. The collection comes at a time when back-to-school plans are uncertain -- whether they’re going back to school or back to screen, each style gives kids exactly what they need to excel in and out of the classroom.

“Coco and Breezy’s passion, creativity and incredible design sensibility made them the perfect partner for Zenni’s first-ever collaboration with another eyewear designer. Zenni revolutionized the eyewear industry with our affordable DTC model, and Coco + Breezy as Black premium eyewear designers, so we are thrilled to share this joint vision with our customers,” said Sean Pate, Zenni Brand Communications Officer.

The collection ranges from $25.95 - $32.95 and features signature Coco + Breezy design details paired with hand-polished acetate and layered mixed materials. Each of the eight styles is available in multiple colorways and named with a unique affirmation. All styles are available with prescription, non-prescription, sunglass, and Zenni’s Blokz Trivex blue light-blocking impact resistant lenses that provide style and protection for kids in classrooms both virtual and in-person.

Together with Coco and Breezy, Zenni is donating a portion of proceeds from Planet CB purchases to the Child Mind Institute’s Healthy Brain Network to ensure that youth of Black communities have greater access to mental health services and resources. This initiative will contribute to a landmark study to understand mental health in children around the world.

Coco and Breezy Dotson added, “Now more than ever, kids need a space to celebrate their diversity, self-expression and empowerment. Working with Zenni was the perfect way to make this collection accessible to all kids, while giving back to Black youth and communities in the face of unprecedented times.”

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 33 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe.

About Coco and Breezy

Coco and Breezy Eyewear was founded in 2009 by twin designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson at just 19 years old. Their early creations, with signature cut-outs and architecture-inspired shaped frames were an instant hit in the entertainment and fashion worlds, and can be found in publications like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and 20/20 Magazine. Coco and Breezy's designs have ranged from the "third-eye" sunglasses for the late Prince to collaborations with Hershey's, Ciroc, Samsung, Hulu, Foot Locker and SIX:02. The duo also share a background in entertainment and music as DJ’s / producers and are co-hosts of the children’s TV show Wonderama, where they share their own childhood experiences and encourage kids to reach their goals.