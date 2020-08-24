Publix Opens In-Hospital Pharmacy at Jupiter Medical Center

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix Pharmacy and Jupiter Medical Center opened the doors today to a new pharmacy in the Anderson Family Cancer Institute at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida. In addition to services available at Publix pharmacies, this location provides access to medications not typically available in traditional pharmacies, including, but not limited to, those used to treat carcinomas, leukemias, lymphomas, melanomas and sarcomas.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Jupiter Medical Center to offer their patients access to medications they need in the same location where they receive treatment,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We look forward to providing premier service to patients and being part of their medical journey.”

“Offering our patients the convenience of coming to Jupiter Medical Center for their cancer care treatment and easily filling their prescriptions at a trusted Publix Pharmacy located within the hospital before they go home is an important amenity,” said Jupiter Medical Center Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Seeley. “We are always looking for new ways we can make the patient experience more seamless, and this collaboration is one we look forward to introducing our patients and their families to.”

Jupiter Medical Center patients will be offered the convenience of receiving their first prescription in the hospital and continuing to refill their prescriptions at their neighborhood Publix Pharmacy.

As part of the collaboration agreement, Publix Pharmacy is now the preferred pharmacy for Jupiter Medical Center’s employee benefits plan.

With today’s opening, Publix Pharmacy now operates 13 in-hospital pharmacies in the state of Florida. The company continues to look for collaboration opportunities throughout its seven-state operating area.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Rated No. 1 for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region’s only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient health care services, expertise and specialties, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, comprehensive stroke care, obstetrics & maternity care, pediatrics and emergency care, as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 462-8540 or visit www.jupitermed.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,251 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.