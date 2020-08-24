Chetu Commissioned by PlanIt AV to Optimize Leading Asset Management Application for Audiovisual Industry

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced the delivery of its latest user interface enhancements to PlanIt AV, one of the top, AWS cloud-based asset management and project planning solutions for the audiovisual industry.

Looking to improve its recently launched AV asset management and budget planning solution, PlanIt AV engaged Chetu to optimize the frontend UI/UX to enrich the overall user experience and application functionality. Chetu delivered enhancements that allow for improved image and video uploading, equipment and location management, note and instruction editing, user login, admin control, and subscription acquisition and administration.

“Chetu expertly bridged our backed functionality with our user interface,” said Brian Rolston, President of PlanIt AV. “Thanks to their expertise, the user experience now matches the superior functionality of our application, allowing our users to better manage and track the lifecycle of their AV equipment, and create multi-year project plans.”

A leader in custom UI/UX optimization, Chetu creates applications for some of the world’s largest brands, offering industry-specific solutions to enhance its clients’ technological capabilities.

"The user experience is a critical component of an application's success,” said Nikhil Koranne, assistant vice president of operations at Chetu. “We know that solutions with great functionality and an optimized user interface, like PlanIt AV, excel in the asset management field across industries.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About PlanIt AV:

PlanIt AV was introduced at InfoComm 2019 and recognized by AV Technology magazine with a Best of Show award. Plans start at $12 per month. For more information visit www.planitav.com.