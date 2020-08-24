EML Signs Contract with Laybuy to Launch 0% Interest Buy Now Pay Later Solution in Australia With Plans for the UK

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EML PAYMENTS LIMITED’s (ASX: EML) (‘EML’) agreement with Laybuy for a digital card exclusively issued by EML allows for rapid access to retailers in-store and online across Australia with plans for the UK through an impressive mobile-ready Buy Now Pay Later payments model. Purchases can be paid off in 6 easy instalments with 0% interest or fees (unless payments are late) as the costs are passed onto the merchant.

''More than ever in today's global economy, consumers need speedy access to simple and transparent digital payment solutions that support the option to buy now or pay later. As we embark on Project Accelerator and working with disruptive fintech companies who are disrupting traditional industries, Laybuy is a great example of doing just that. Our team looks forward to working with Laybuy in multiple countries with a smartphone-enabled, innovative offering,'' stated Tom Cregan, EML’s Managing Director & Group CEO.

''We’re excited to be partnering with EML to provide Laybuy customers with an innovative new digital card issued by EML. This partnership will deliver real benefits to both retailers and consumers by providing another payment option to enhance and streamline the purchasing experience. At Laybuy, we are committed to making it as easy as possible for both retailers to sell their goods and for consumers to buy them. Laybuy customers can buy the goods that they want and need in store or online and spread the payments over six weeks to help them manage their cash flow. An added benefit is that our customers never pay interest, ever,'' said Gary Rohloff, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Laybuy.

Aligned to EML's Acceleration Strategy, this partnership, launching in Q2 FY21, also provides mission-critical infrastructure to the FinTech industry such as EML Issuing, Processing, EML ControlPay (real-time transaction decision making) and the Pays (issuing, storing and usage of tokenised cards for payments).

About Laybuy

Launched in 2017, Laybuy is New Zealand’s leading buy now pay later service and partners with over 5,600 merchants across the country. Laybuy is also available in the United Kingdom and Australia. The unique, fully integrated payment platform is helping to revolutionise the way we spend. Laybuy is easy to use allowing customers to shop now, receive their purchase immediately and pay it off over six weekly payments, interest-free.

Learn more by visiting www.laybuy.com

About Us

At EML we develop tailored payment solutions for brands and their customers to make lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world’s top brands and process over $18 billion in GDV each year across 28 countries in Australia, EMEA and North America. Our payment solutions in 25 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that’s why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.

We encourage you to learn more about EML Payments Limited, by visiting: EMLpayments.com