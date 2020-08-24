Growing Regional Independent Insurance Agency Reduces Risk and Shifts to Operate from Anywhere with 8x8 Cloud Communications

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Correll Insurance Group has deployed the 8x8 Open Communications PlatformTM to allow local independent agents to operate from anywhere, and continue serving individual and business clients for all their insurance needs.

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Correll Insurance Group has grown to become one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Carolinas. With more than 250 independent agents and staff across 25 offices, Correll provides quality service with personal and commercial insurance solutions for clients in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

As Correll Insurance Group expanded through acquisition, the offices were using different legacy on-premises telephony systems that were not integrated, difficult to manage and unreliable. When a system went down just prior to a hurricane making landfall at one of its coastal locations, Correll realized it needed to move to a single, reliable system across all locations to improve communications and collaboration, and ensure business continuity. Working closely with technology partner IT Pros, Correll Insurance Group selected 8x8 X Series, an integrated cloud voice, team chat, and video meetings solution.

“We have a rich tradition and strong reputation for delivering innovative insurance solutions with the highest level of service to help our clients protect what matters most, when it matters most. Clients depend on us to advise on coverage that safeguards their families, properties and businesses against all types of risks,” said Melyssa Mappus, Systems Administrator at Correll Insurance Group. “We rely on 8x8 to give us the same peace of mind. We have been able to strengthen business resilience, and enable our agents and staff to stay responsive and productive from anywhere during the current health crisis as well as for future disruptive events. This would have been impossible with our previous legacy systems.”

Correll Insurance Group deployed 8x8 X Series across the entire organization, providing each employee a business phone number with team chat and video conferencing capabilities, accessible anywhere from a single desktop and mobile app. A McKinsey study found there are 20 to 25 percent improvements in productivity when organizations ensure employees are connected so the move to 8x8 was crucial as Correll shifted to remote work as it helped accelerate the transition to a new digital workplace for enhanced communication, collaboration and client experience. Agents quickly adopted using 8x8 video meetings for client engagements, team meetings, training, and lunch and learns, boosting productivity, morale and camaraderie.

“Businesses and organizations of every size across every industry have quickly recognized that remote work is no longer a nice-to-have perk, but is an operational pillar that enables employees to serve customers, generate revenue, reduce costs, and innovate at anytime from anywhere using any device,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “By deploying the 8x8 Open Communications Platform and taking a long-term strategic approach to communications, Correll Insurance Group has been able to ensure business resilience and empower employees to operate from anywhere for increased productivity and client satisfaction.”

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform is the industry’s most complete portfolio of operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications. It uniquely brings together the essential digital workplace elements required, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale. For more information, visit the 8x8 Open Communications Platform.

