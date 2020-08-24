Omnitracs and Trimble Collaborate to Bring Continued Innovation to Joint Transportation Customers

DALLAS & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnitracs, LLC, global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today an integration of their transportation platforms. The integration between Trimble’s TMW.Suite transportation management system (TMS) and the Omnitracs One platform provides joint customers with access to several new enhancements and features, enabling more efficient workflows and greater ROI.

As leaders in the freight and logistics space, Omnitracs and Trimble share a mission of advancing the industry through a unified approach to data and technology. This new integration furthers their mutual goal, allowing customers to move fleet data seamlessly across both platforms. Trimble TMW.Suite customers will now be able access the benefits of Omnitracs One within their current suite, using these shared insights and new features to enhance their planning and daily operations. In addition, the integration enables Omnitracs One users to utilize TMW.Suite to reduce empty miles, minimize dispatch errors and enhance driver communication.

“The transportation industry is facing significant pressure to modernize their operations and meet new customer demands,” said Paul Nagy, chief product officer for Omnitracs. “As solution providers, we must work together to help our customers meet those needs. By collaborating with Trimble, Omnitracs is helping our customers advance their fleet management operations, discover new business-driven insights and deliver excellent service.”

“Our customers are operating in an increasingly connected supply chain and we are committed to supporting them and their wide range of technology platforms,” said Brad Young, director of alliance partners for Trimble Transportation. “This integration is part of that commitment, enabling our shared customers to access valuable data that drives increased efficiencies and improved decision making across their fleet.”

TMW.Suite customers will have access to a broad set of Omnitracs One applications, including Omnitracs Drive. TMW.Suite customers utilizing Omnitracs Drive will receive a best-in-class contextual-based workflow and user interface, designed to enhance the driver experience.

Additional benefits of the integration include:

Streamlined data-access across both platforms, improving driver performance and creating new business intelligence opportunities for customers

More efficient routing, leading to enhanced customer service as well as saving cost and time

Intuitive user interface and workflow, strengthening fleet communication and maximizing efficiency

For more information about Omnitracs One, please visit: https://www.omnitracs.com/products/omnitracs-one

For more information about Omnitracs Drive, please visit: https://www.omnitracs.com/products/omnitracs-drive

For more information about Trimble’s TMW.Suite, visit: https://transportationinfo.trimble.com/suite/welcome/

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,100 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 14,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics 35 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services.