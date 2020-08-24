Everstream Partners with Windstream to Bring 400GbE Services to Market

CLEVELAND & LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everstream, the business-only fiber network, and Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, announced today the operational turn-up of long-haul 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Wavelength Services, marking one of the industry-first deployments for a business-optimized service provider. The deployment included collaborative technologies delivered by Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series compact modular platforms and Juniper’s PTX Series transport routers. Windstream provided a 400GbE Wavelength Service, enabled by innovative 4th generation (600G per wave) coherent technology from Infinera, which allowed Everstream to substantially augment the capacity of its network, enabled by scalable routing solutions from Juniper, to meet the escalating needs of enterprise customers.

Windstream’s 400GbE product launch supports Everstream’s enterprise-grade network to deliver robust business fiber services, including private line, dedicated internet access, managed wave and data center services. The introduction of Windstream’s 400GbE Wavelength Service helps Everstream meet the relentless growing bandwidth demands from enterprises and provide the flexibility to support a wide variety of business-class services. The partnership enables Everstream to leverage the national footprint of Windstream’s advanced fiber-optic network and augment its high-demand route between Chicago and Cleveland. Windstream’s Wavelength Service product offering includes routes across its nationwide fiber network from 10GbE to 400GbE.

“ Everstream is committed to continually enhancing our business-only network and expanding our partnerships to deliver a customer experience that is unmatched for even the most demanding enterprise requirements,” said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey. “ As our customers continue to scale, they need access to high-bandwidth, agile network solutions. This opportunity with Windstream enables us to consistently lead the market in providing the services that businesses demand with the reliability they need.”

“ Windstream is committed to tapping into the latest technological innovation, enabling us to offer customers the benefits of ultra-efficient, high-capacity transport solutions across our network,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president, Windstream Wholesale. “ By partnering with Windstream Wholesale, regional service providers like Everstream have access to advanced national connectivity solutions to support the increasing bandwidth and capacity demands of their customers.”

About Everstream®

Everstream has raised the bar for business connectivity, delivering a business-only fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today’s enterprises demand. With more than 15,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Through its “ Do What You Say You Will Do” approach, Everstream is a valued partner dedicated to the success of business customers. For more information, visit everstream.net.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 169,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or www.windstreamwholesale.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.