CES' Most Controversial Product is Back and Better Than Ever

After having thousands of conversations and fit sessions, Lora DiCarlo created a product that reflects the wants and needs of users (Photo: Busines Wire)

Osé 2 Anatomy: Understand how Osé 2 will feel before you use it by turning it on and exploring the buttons. (Photo: Business Wire)

Osé 2 Anatomy: Feel both stimulators on your hand to understand where and how you want to use it on your body. (Photo: Business Wire)

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The product notoriously banned from CES is back with several new and improved features to create an even more incredible and inclusive experience. The Osé 2 is eager to please by targeting the sometimes-elusive blended orgasm, which results from simultaneous clitoral and CUV (formerly known as the G-Spot) stimulation, with its use of Lora DiCarlo’s signature advanced technology. Available now for pre-sale, the second edition comes with double pleasure due to an unprecedented Lora DiCarlo buy-one-get-one offer that includes any one of the company’s products – and associated earth-moving orgasms – with the purchase of an Osé 2.

In 2019, Lora DiCarlo introduced its debut product, Osé, and received the coveted Robotics Innovation Award from the influential tech event, only to have it rescinded after being cited as "immoral" and "obscene". Overnight, the woman-led wellness brand received unprecedented media coverage over the debacle and found itself at the center of a critical public conversation about gender equity in the technology industry. Founder and CEO Lora Haddock DiCarlo partnered with the Consumer Technology Association to educate the presiding body on the importance of sexual wellness being represented at CES and the importance of sexual wellness products being showcased within the broader wellness category. Triumphantly returning to CES in 2020, Lora DiCarlo has continued to garner awards and accolades with more than 10 patents-pending for its award-winning tech.

Osé 2, the second iteration of Lora DiCarlo’s flagship hit, is a true embodiment of the company’s mission and commitment to innovation.

“Our community spoke and we listened. Our team worked tirelessly to create a product that reflected the wants and needs of our users after having thousands of conversations and fit sessions. Osé 2 offers a sleeker body and more accommodating fit, creating a one-of-a-kind customizable pleasure experience which further serves our mission of creating a more sexually equitable world for all,” said Lora DiCarlo, CEO and Founder.

The path to innovation did not prove easy for the product design team due to the lack of data and research available to create such an inclusive product. Research around femme sexual health is a major motivator for Lora DiCarlo’s push for innovative and thoughtful tools that support all genders and sexualities on their path to enjoyment. The company’s steadfast belief that all people have the right to explore their sexual pleasure is combatting a health and wellness industry standard in which billions of dollars are spent on sexual dysfunction treatments for men, while the needs of women, femmes and non-binary people receive a fraction of the funding.

"It's all about the fit, baby," said Kim Porter, Director of Engineering, "There is very little anatomical data for vaginal, CUV, and clitoral dimensions. We measured many users to determine the best surface geometry to optimize the hands-free fit and performed several rounds of user testing. Our branded surfaces provide an easy fit for most users now. To us, this is a huge accomplishment."

Osé 2 retails for $290 and is now available for presale at LoraDiCarlo.com until August 28. The pre-sale comes with a buy-one-get-one offer that includes one free Lora DiCarlo product with the purchase of an Osé 2. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of the high-value offer that allows them to explore the Osé family of wellness products, which are intended to meet the needs of diverse passions and preferences.

Osé 2 is also available at MoMA Design Store as part of Design Innovations for Women, a Pop-Up exploring and celebrating the evolution of everyday products in the areas of sexuality, activity, and reproduction, created to improve and enrich the lives of women through good design. Design Innovations for Women can be shopped at store.moma.org and MoMA Design Store, Soho through September 27.

Consumers are welcome to learn more about blended orgasms, the orgasm gap and vaginal health through the Lora DiCarlo website’s Sexual Health Guide. The other members of the Osé family of products, Onda and Baci, are available for $180 and $160, respectively. For more information about Lora DiCarlo, visit LoraDiCarlo.com or follow Lora DiCarlo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Lora DiCarlo

Founded in 2017, Lora DiCarlo created her namesake brand with a mission to create a more sexually equitable world where all genders and sexualities can feel empowered and excited to explore their own wellness, bodies, and pleasure. Since its inception, the brand has seen explosive growth with over ten patents-pending for its award-winning, proprietary technology with over 20,000 wellness products shipped globally. For more information on Lora DiCarlo visit: www.LoraDiCarlo.com.