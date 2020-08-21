CAPRI SUN Donates 5 Million Pouches of CAPRI SUN Filtered Water to School Districts as Schools Turn Off Water Fountains

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While every schools’ plan to return looks different this year, kids know that recess will be on recess, masks won’t just be for Halloween and that water fountains will be off limits. CAPRI SUN knows this is a hard time for kids, so to help students have a safe and fun way to get water this school year, the brand is swapping its juice for filtered water. CAPRI SUN is donating 5 million filtered water pouches to schools in the Chicagoland area and Granite City, where its factory is located.

“As a brand that exists to support families, when CAPRI SUN heard water fountains were going to be off limits when schools reopened, we saw an opportunity to step up and help out,” said Naor Danieli, associate director – kids hydration, Kraft Heinz. “With a tremendous amount of collaboration across all our CAPRI SUN teams, we worked quickly to create– CAPRI SUN Filtered Water – and hope it will make life easier for parents while making water slightly more fun for kids.”

As part of the reveal, CAPRI SUN invited real kids to test out the new product to capture their unfiltered reactions. The inevitable let down when they learn it’s filtered water and not juice can be seen in a new video live on social today – the first creative work for CAPRI SUN from Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

To let kids know how truly sorry they are for the swap, CAPRI SUN is issuing apologies in a variety of ways. In addition to a written apology on every CAPRI SUN Filtered Water pouch, Chicago-based fans will find a full-page apology in the Comics section of the Chicago Sun Times, Chicago Tribune, La Raza and Chicago Daily Herald.

While CAPRI SUN Filtered Water is not available for purchase, the CAPRI SUN juice that kids know and love is available at retailers nationwide. For more information on CAPRI SUN, visit www.parents.caprisun.com and keep up with CAPRI SUN on Twitter (@Capri_Sun).

