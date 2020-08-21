Stone Avenue Standard, a Luxury Off-Campus Student Property at the University of Arizona, Buys Its Residents Free Beer for the Rest of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What do college students want more than anything else? Free beer! Stone Avenue Standard, a luxury off-campus student housing property at the University of Arizona, has partnered with its neighbor across the street, local favorite Brother John’s Bourbon, Beer & BBQ, to cover the tab for its residents for the rest of the year! Stone Avenue Standard residents will enjoy up to 2 beers, mixed alcoholic drinks or soft drinks per day at Brother John’s through the rest of the year, courtesy of Stone Avenue Standard.

College life during COVID19 is not what it once was. As the premier provider of off-campus student living, the team at Stone Avenue Standard took it upon itself to curate a typical college experience during an atypical crisis. Oliver Swan, managing member of Stone Avenue Standard, commented, “We kept hearing from our residents that they just need a beer. We looked across the street at Brother John’s and the dream was born - ‘#students need a free beer’.”

As a pioneer in the neighborhood, John Aldecoa of Brother John’s said, “Although we’ve become an award-winning destination for our craft beers, food, bourbon and live entertainment, our involvement in the community is what drives us.” Brother John’s will be serving Stone Avenue Standard residents up to 2 beers, mixed drinks, or soft drinks daily complements of the Stone Avenue Standard. Supporting local Arizona businesses is critical in facing the challenges posed by COVID-19. Brother John’s and Stone Avenue Standard are proud to offer Stone Avenue Standard residents some of Arizona’s finest local craft brews as part of this promotion. Brother John’s has installed new outdoor furniture and amenities in its spacious outdoor covered area. John Aldecoa added, “In addition to our gorgeous outdoor dining area, our expansive indoor dining room features state of the art air filtration and generously spaced tables. We can’t wait to welcome back Stone Avenue Standard residents, the larger college community, and of course our loyal Tucson customers.”