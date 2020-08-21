Guotai Junan International Joined NIO and CATL to Boost Innovation of New Energy Vehicle Battery Develop on Solid Foundation and Support Real Economy by Finance

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, together with its subsidiaries as the “Group” or the “GTJAI”, stock code:1788.HK) announced that the Group will join hands with NIO Inc. (“NIO”), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) and Hubei Science Technology Investment Group Co., Ltd., (“HBSTI”) to collaboratively boost the innovation and development of New Energy Vehicle Battery, proactively responding to the national policy of supporting real economy by finance. Meanwhile, the companies will support Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co., Ltd (“Weineng”), dedicating to jointly promoting the development of “Car-and-Battery Separation” in the new energy vehicle industry and supporting Weineng to launch BaaS (Battery as a Service) products.

As a first-round participant of the project, GTJAI said: “New energy vehicle industry’s development is greatly supported by the government’s major policies. As the increase of proportion of the new energy vehicle models with separate car and battery in the future, Weineng is facing a blue ocean opportunity. In recent years, the Group has been actively reviewed its development strategy in which sound and stronger foundations were required for further breakthrough and development. Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global operating environment and economic growth in the first half of 2020, the Group has achieved substantial improvement in financial position and balance sheet. Driven by Technology and Innovation Industry, China’s economy has experienced a rapid and steady expansion. The participation in this project of GTJAI is a solid implementation supporting national policies of supporting real economy by finance and promoting the continuous and healthy development of new energy vehicle industry. The Group is expecting to provide more diversified products for its clients through active engagement in quality and rare projects, boost the development of corporate finance and wealth management business and synergy between business lines over mid-to-long-term.

Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co., Ltd is a battery asset management company based on the development of “Battery Replacement” and “Car-and-Battery Separation” business model. Relying on the NIO brand, Weineng is planning to expand its business to all electrical vehicle brands. Battery as a Service (BaaS) provides a comprehensive service including car-and-battery separation, battery rental, as well as other rechargeable, exchangeable and upgradeable services. It is a breakthrough innovation in technology and business model, in which users do not need to purchase battery packs when purchasing a car, but to choose rental battery packs of different capacities by paying monthly service fees, according to their actual needs. BaaS users can also enjoy battery replacement services and flexible battery upgrade services just as battery purchase users.

About Guotai Junan International

Guotai Junan International (GTJAI, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products. Guotai Junan International has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” long-term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry.

About NIO

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is a global smart electric vehicle company. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering high-performance smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO has established R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, San Jose, Munich, Oxford and other places, and has initially set up the user service network with nationwide coverage in China. On September 12, 2018, NIO went public on NYSE. As of now, NIO has launched three smart electric cars, namely, the ES8, a 7-seater smart electric flagship SUV, the ES6, a 5-seater all-round smart electric SUV, and the EC6, a smart electric coupe SUV.

About Contemporary Amperex Technology

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL, Stock Code: 300750.SZ) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales of battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. The company is committed to providing best-in-class solutions for global new energy applications. Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has subsidiaries in Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Xining (Qinghai Province) and Yibin (Sichuan Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu, Qinghai and Sichuan Provinces, and in its European plant located in Erfurt, Germany, its first overseas plant that is currently under construction. The company is ranked No.1 globally in the consumption volume of EV battery products for three consecutive years (source SNE research).

About HBSTI

Hubei Science and Technology Investment Group Co., Ltd. (HBSTI) was established by the Management Committee of East Lake High-tech Zone in July, 2005. The registered capital of HBST is 40 billion RMB. It undertakes the five functions of "major infrastructure construction, industrial park construction, key industry investment, scientific and technological financial services, and state-owned assets operation" of East Lake high tech zone. By the end of 2019, the total assets of HBSTI are about 160 billion RMB, and the group has more than 80 subsidiaries. It has become the largest state-owned holding group in the High-tech Zone. In the next ten years, HBSTI will strive to build a "science and technology park + industrial cluster + city supporting" business model, to become the "industry incubator" and "city service provider" of Optical Valley.

