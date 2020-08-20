Cross River Announces Completion Of $106 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRB Group, Inc., the parent company of Cross River Bank, today announced the closing of its $106 million private placement of subordinated notes (the “Notes”).

“ We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering, which will provide us with opportunistic capital to continue our strategic growth plans and to fuel our commitment to our employees, partners, businesses and consumers,” said Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River. “ This offering was oversubscribed, and we appreciate the strong support and positive response of the investment community.”

The Notes have a maturity date of September 1, 2030 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 6.50% for the first five years. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at 3-month SOFR plus 638 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes include a right of prepayment without penalty on or after September 1, 2025. The subordinated notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned an investment rating of BBB- to the Notes.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including to support the growth of the company. Cross River’s current offerings include marketplace lending, payments and strategic financing, as well as small business and commercial real estate lending.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the lead-placement agent and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Jefferies LLC. acted as co-placement agents for the private offering. The Company was advised by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and the placement agents were advised by Holland & Knight LLP.

About Cross River

Cross River Bank is a fast-growing financial services organization that merges the established expertise and traditional services of a bank with the forward-thinking offerings of a technology company. Cross River combines a comprehensive suite of products into a unique banking-as-a-platform solution, encompassing lending, payments and risk management. Cross River partners with leading marketplace lenders and technology companies enabling them to focus on their own growth without hindering innovation, while maintaining a strong focus on compliance. In December 2018, Cross River secured $100 million in a funding round led by KKR. This was on top of the $28 million VC funding round in 2016 from Battery Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ribbit Capital. Founded in 2008, Cross River is a New Jersey state-chartered FDIC insured bank. For more information, please visit Cross River’s website at www.crossriver.com or on Twitter @crossriverbank.