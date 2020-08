KBRA Releases Report Assigning Ratings to Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and 2020B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 19, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ and Stable Outlook to Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority’s (MSCAA) Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Private Activity, Non-AMT) and Series 2020B (AMT). At the same time, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A+ on MSCAA’s outstanding airport revenue bonds and assigned a Stable Outlook. The Watch-Developing placement has been removed.

The assignment of a Stable Outlook reflects the sizable Memphis International Airport cargo component, which has buffered the impact of sharp passenger reductions on financial operations in the COVID-19 environment. Cargo activity has performed relatively well under these conditions, and the MSCAA appears poised to withstand a slow recovery in passenger volumes in the near to medium term.

