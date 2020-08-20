ITEC Entertainment Announces Value-Add Reseller Agreement with BioAway LLC

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide entertainment solutions, today announced an agreement with BioAway LLC, a leading Florida-based provider of disinfection services. The value-add reseller agreement enables BioAway to offer the Touchless Temperature Kiosks developed by ITEC’s Technologies Division in the company’s turnkey disinfection remediation and safety solutions for commercial properties.

“We’ve seen an influx in demand for our services and other innovative technologies that help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Charlie Lewis, Co-Founder and COO of BioAway. “By offering Touchless Temperature Kiosks to our clients, our team is empowered with an extra layer of safety technology to enable employees and visitors to return with confidence.”

BioAway provides disinfection services to a variety of workplaces and commercial properties, including offices, theme parks, industrial and retail facilities and restaurants across the state of Florida. BioAway continues to grow their product offerings to position themselves as a full-service solution for businesses to safely operate during the pandemic.

“Our Touchless Temperature Kiosks are designed to provide accurate, contactless temperature readings while allowing all employers and staff to socially-distance,” said Marc Plogstedt, CTO of ITEC Technologies, a division of ITEC Entertainment. “We are honored to provide BioAway with our Health & Safety Solutions technology to assist them in maintaining the highest safety standards This new relationship will provide peace of mind to employees and visitors as we continue to meet the demands of our new normal.”

The Touchless Temperature Kiosks are part of ITEC’s Health & Safety Solutions, which stem from ITEC’s 35 years of experience in themed entertainment design, technology, and development for the world’s largest companies and real estate developers.

For more information about ITEC Entertainment’s Touchless Temperature Kiosks and its Health & Safety Solutions, visit www.itec.com/temperaturekiosk.

About ITEC Entertainment Corporation

ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of hundreds of millions of people all over the world. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment design, production and technology to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment centers; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.

About BioAway

BioAway is the leading provider of biohazard remediation and disinfection services across the State of Florida. With over 10 years of industry experience, BioAway is well-equipped to manage any situation we may encounter, while providing support and guidance along the way. For more information, visit www.bioaway.com.