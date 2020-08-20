SAIC Wins $133 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Engineering and Integration Services to Ensure Mission Readiness

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Navy awarded a $133 million contract to Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) to continue providing mission engineering and integration services to the Maneuver, Engagement and Surveillance Systems Division at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in Crane, Indiana.

Under the contract, SAIC will deliver engineering, technical support, analysis and modeling, studies, inventory and logistics, and quality assurance services in support of tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems at the system, subsystem, and component levels.

“For more than 30 years, SAIC’s roughly 550 employees in Crane have helped to equip the warfighter with the solutions they need to be successful and to ensure mission readiness around the world,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group. “We are excited to continue our work advancing complex missions for the Navy.”

NSWC Crane operates under the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command to provide acquisition engineering, in-service engineering and technical support for sensors, electronics, electronic warfare and special warfare weapons.

NSWC Crane also works to apply component and system-level product and industrial engineering to surface sensors, strategic systems, special warfare devices and electronic warfare systems, as well as to execute other responsibilities as assigned by the Commander, NSWC.

The renewed prime contract, which has a one-year base period of performance and four one-year options, covers an array of technological areas, including:

Command and Control (C2) Systems

Tactical Communications

Mobility Platforms

Persistent Collection Technologies

Networked Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems

Special Sensor Development and Sensor Integration

Unattended Ground Sensors

TTL Devices

Data Fusion, Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED) Systems

Software Development

Information Systems Security/Information Assurance

In addition to the Navy, SAIC has advanced complex missions for many other customers, including the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, Coast Guard, NASA, and other military, civilian, and foreign military organizations.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.