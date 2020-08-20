AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of the rated operating subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) [NASDAQ: JRVR]. In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” of JRG Holdings. JRG Holdings is domiciled in Pembroke, Bermuda, while its subsidiaries are based in Pembroke, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the subsidiaries.)

The ratings reflect JRG Holdings’ operating subsidiaries balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating affirmations capture the efficient allocation of capital across underwriting operations and the investment portfolio. Operating performance trends are cultivated by consistency in underwriting results, notably experience in core surplus lines. The organization has a solid position in the surplus lines market, along with established diversification in noncorrelated insurance markets. AM Best acknowledges the group’s formalized and mature ERM program, noting the clearly defined and actionable risk appetite and tolerance levels.

The stable outlooks take into consideration AM Best’s expectation of ongoing supportive risk-adjusted capital, overall operating profitability and sustained business profile competencies. The ratings could be impacted positively by demonstrated improvement in underwriting results across segments or continued advancement in balance sheet strength. The ratings could be impacted negatively by underwriting results outside of expectations in any one segment, significant adverse reserve development or a sudden decline in risk-adjusted capital.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” of the following subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

James River Insurance Company

James River Casualty Company

Falls Lake National Insurance Company

Stonewood Insurance Company

Falls Lake Fire and Casualty Company

JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Carolina Re, Ltd.

