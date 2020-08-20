Missouri American Water to Offer Enhanced Payment Plans for Customers with Past-Due Balances

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Missouri American Water is offering an enhanced installment plan to help customers who have fallen behind on their water and sewer bills. Both residential and non-residential customers are eligible to enroll in the program, which will be available through January 31, 2021.

“We care about our customers and understand some are still experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “It can be difficult to pay off a past-due balance all at once, so we created an enhanced version of our installment plan that will allow customers to pay off their balance over the next year.”

All customers, regardless of payment history, are eligible for participation in the program, provided they contact the company before their water service is shut off. Customers who enroll in the program will be required to pay a percentage of their balance (up to 25%) up-front based on their payment history. Customers will have up to 12 months to pay the remaining balance.

“American Water was one of the first utilities to voluntarily suspend shut-offs and late payment fees for our customers back in March,” explained Dewey. “While water is typically one of the lowest utility bills, we know it’s not the only bill our customers are paying during these challenging times. We encourage any customer who has a past-due balance to call us immediately to set up an enhanced installment plan so we can continue to provide them with safe, clean, and reliable water and sewer service.”

Customers can contact the company’s Customer Service Center at (866) 430-0820 to set up an enhanced installment plan. The Customer Service Center is available to set up payment arrangements Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional resources available to customers for payment assistance include H2O Help to Others, an emergency assistance program created by Missouri American Water and Missouri's Community Action Agencies. The program helps provide supplemental funding to Missouri American Water customers who would otherwise have trouble paying their bills.

For more information on the enhanced installment plan and other bill payment assistance, contact our customer service center at (866) 430-0820 or visit www.missouramwater.com.

