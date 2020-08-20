Wipro and Uniper collaborate to implement a blockchain-based small-scale liquefied natural gas (ssLNG) trading/fulfilment platform

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the successful implementation of a blockchain-based small-scale liquefied natural gas (ssLNG) trading/fulfillment platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE and its 100% LNG-for-trucks subsidiary Liqvis GmbH. Uniper SE is a leading international energy company headquartered in Germany.

The platform built in collaboration with Uniper utilizes a consortium model for all ssLNG market participants to help transform the trading market space resulting in market efficiencies and significant cost savings for traders.

Uniper selected Wipro to build the blockchain platform to address the complexity of the European ssLNG market. As a result of the implementation, commodity flow management is simplified in a market characterized by extensive manual and paper-based transactions and high operational cost. The platform implemented by Wipro involves multiple peer-to-peer trading cycle participants, enables order and supply placement, delivery of goods, validation of the state of goods and bill settlements. It further helps Uniper streamline trade by reducing turnaround time, effort and inefficiencies, enables scalability and brings visibility, transparency and trust in all stages of LNG trade. Strategically, it paves the way for Uniper to become the market maker for low-carbon modern supply of alternative fuels and decentralized energy solutions.

Dr. Grigory Shevchenko, Senior Account Manager Gas Supply and Origination, LNG Business Development, Uniper said, “Uniper’s strength is its customer-centricity, product creation and market development. Building upon that when we enter more downstream logistics-heavy markets, we encourage the use of innovative technologies to optimize our processes and operations. Blockchain will enable business volume growth without needing a lot of additional headcount to manage transactions. This will be true for us and our counterparts that will engage with Uniper through the paperless blockchain platform. The ssLNG trading platform provides for easy scalability and enhancements based on the growing marketplace. To achieve this, we jointly deployed the required building blocks such as security, distributed computing and node network.”

Sarat Chand, Vice President and EMEA Utilities Business Head, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to build and implement the Small Scale LNG blockchain platform for Uniper and support their initiative to promote LNG as an advanced and environmentally friendly fuel alternative. The platform helps Uniper’s LNG-for-trucks subsidiary Liqvis ensure that LNG is always available when and where it is needed and achieve price security through Uniper’s long-term LNG supply contracts and seamless supply chain execution. This is a landmark partnership between Wipro and Uniper. Our Utilities ETRM business competency combined with industry leading blockchain expertise has enabled Uniper to modernize its trading platform, reduce friction, improve process efficiency and simplify settlements in business processes.”

Krishnakumar N Menon, Vice President - Service Transformation and Blockchain Theme Leader, Wipro Limited said, “The trading/fulfillment platform for ssLNG market leverages blockchain to simplify the LNG trade process with greater efficiency, transparency and security. Smart contracts used in the platform automate processes such as demand creation, trade confirmation, shipment creation, bunkering, invoice generation and settlement, leading to lesser manual interventions. The blockchain-based platform benefits Uniper and its customers in their trade cycles by enabling digitization and exchange of documents; real-time sharing of information and alerts for an immutable audit trail of activities performed.”

Wipro is a recognized leader in implementing blockchain technology for its clients, providing strategic advisory and consulting services combined with a strong portfolio of industry solutions, platforms and patents paired with an ecosystem of technology partners, consortia, industry regulatory bodies, and academia. Wipro is committed to creating strong blockchain communities while developing talent for building extensive technology expertise across multiple leading blockchain platforms such as Hyperledger Fabric, Ethereum, Quorum, Corda, Multichain, Hyperledger Indy and Hyperledger Sawtooth. The company is also involved in a number of distributed ledger technology consortia and alliances including the Hyperledger project, the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, the Energy Web Foundation and the Blockchain in Transport Alliance. To learn more, click here.

About Uniper

Uniper is a leading international energy company with around 11,500 employees and activities in more than 40 countries. With about 34 GW of installed generation capacity, Uniper is among the largest global power generators. Its main activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading, including a diversified gas portfolio that makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. In 2019, Uniper sold a gas volume of about 220 bcm. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, being the third-largest listed German utility. Under its new strategy, Uniper aims to become carbon-neutral in Europe by 2035.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360 degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 180,000 serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.