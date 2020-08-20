Riversand Selected by Culinary Depot to Deliver a PIM Software Solution

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riversand, a provider of cloud-native Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announced today the implementation of its comprehensive Ascend Product Information Management (PIM) solution for Culinary Depot, a commercial kitchen equipment and services supplier.

Ascend PIM is a business-ready data platform that enables businesses to strengthen their supply chain management and enhance their customer experience through multi-channel commerce. Built on Riversand’s enterprise grade platform, the solution aligns with industry best practices, enabling businesses to implement and go live in a matter of weeks. With Ascend, customers have the flexibility to seamlessly scale with constantly evolving business demands.

“We chose Riversand’s Ascend solution for its ready-to-go and robust offering. We realized the potential that Riversand offered with its flexibility and self-sufficiency without having to go through any lengthy, traditional implementation,” says Pinny Frieder, who is responsible for the selection and setting up all the digital applications at Culinary Depot. “Ascend PIM will significantly reduce manual, time-consuming work and give us trustable data to support our commerce strategy as we grow.”

As part of their new digital strategy, Culinary Depot will use the Ascend PIM solution to expand their product line to over 300,000 SKUs, improve assortment quality, and handle product complexities and relationships required to engage and serve the needs of their customers.

“With Ascend PIM, companies of any size and complexity can show quicker ROI without compromising functionality, power and future scalability,” says Amit Rai, Senior Director of Product and Strategy at Riversand. “Ascend PIM is an affordable solution for today’s challenges without compromising future growth.”

About Culinary Depot

Culinary Depot is a premier commercial kitchen equipment supplier, offering quality products with superior service. Its vision is to create a better kitchen/food service experience by providing operators with the equipment and supplies best suited for their needs. In addition to providing brand lines for all major manufacturers, Culinary Depot provides custom fabrication, design execution, and logistics and installation services. Visit https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/ for more information and follow us @CulinaryDepot on Twitter and CulinaryDepot on Instagram.

About Riversand

Riversand cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.