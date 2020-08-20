SourceDay Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SourceDay, a leading provider of supplier collaboration software, today announced it has integrated with Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) to offer supplier collaboration capabilities for purchase orders in the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform. Coupa certified SourceDay for use within its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter.

The SourceDay and Coupa integration allows organizations to collaborate with suppliers on purchase orders and enables manufacturers, distributors, and product companies to control all of their spend while building resilience into their supply chains for critical parts and materials. The result is a unified supply chain planning and collaboration system across all suppliers: direct, indirect, and hybrid. The integrated solution is available today for existing and prospective joint customers.

“With the current economic climate, having increased control of your supply chain is more critical than ever,” said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to integrate with SourceDay to give our customers even greater flexibility and choice of supplier network collaboration in order to grow and accelerate delivered value.”

As a certified CoupaLink™ solution, SourceDay meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third party software integration.

“COVID-19 has reinforced how crucial it is for businesses to control business spend while also building more resilient supply chains,” said Tom Kieley, CEO, SourceDay. “Our partnership with Coupa gives modern businesses an easy way to achieve both outcomes in one, integrated solution. Together we’ll help joint customers save more money, meet more customer commitments, and establish supplier performance as a competitive edge."

About SourceDay

SourceDay is the collaboration engine that brings people, information, and processes together to modernize how companies manage orders with their suppliers, drive collaboration and ship orders on time. From Fortune 100 companies to mid-size manufacturers, thousands of organizations use SourceDay to connect their teams with their suppliers, centralize order data, and drive their businesses forward. Since 2013, SourceDay has helped more than 5,000 manufacturers, distributors and suppliers process more than $66B in total spend.