L’il CrittersTM Gummy Vitamins and iHeartMedia Present All New Family Friendly Special “iHeartRadio Saturday Morning Dance Party”

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L’il CrittersTM, America’s #1 Kid's Gummy Vitamin Brand, today announced its partnership with iHeartRadio’s Saturday Morning Dance Party Presented by L’il Critters, a family friendly event for children across the U.S. The dance parties will feature music from Mellodees, a musically driven entertainment platform committed to connecting with children and parents through engaging content and fresh sounds with music produced by superstar artist and producer, Marshmello.

The two-week special will stream on Saturday, August 22 and August 29 at 11am ET on iHeartRadio’s Facebook Page, with a replay available for 72 hours. The episodes will feature Cody The Bear from L’il Critters and Mellodees’ animated character, Dee, as children and families across the country groove to exclusive renditions of classic children songs from Marshmello’s Mellodees including “ABC’s Song,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Twinkle Twinkle,” and “Wheels On The Bus.”

“L'il Critters is committed to helping moms and dads ensure their kids are getting essential vitamins and minerals they need to support their health. There's no better way to further encourage healthy choices than by getting up and moving together with the whole family,” says Vanessa Duvert, Brand Manager for L’il Critters. "We're thrilled to be part of such an exciting collaboration where the fun is certainly getting done. We hope that the Saturday Morning Dance Parties will help families start their weekends off on the right foot," adds Duvert. "Getting healthy and having fun with the entire family just got that much cooler."

"Our partnership with iHeart has been one that we cherish dearly. As we started Mellodees, it made a lot of sense for us to find a way to work together and introduce Dee and the rest of the Mellodees characters to families. The upcoming Saturday Morning Dance Parties are something fun and unique and we are really excited about them,” adds Moe Shalizi, Marshmello’s Manager and CEO/Founder of The Shalizi Group.

