Gebrüder Weiss Selects BluJay’s LSP Platform to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

BAD HOMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, today announced that Gebrüder Weiss GmbH selected BluJay’s LSP Platform, a powerful supply chain execution technology solution the company will deploy in its land transportation depots.

Gebrüder Weiss is one of Europe’s largest privately held logistics service providers, with 7,300 employees, 150 worldwide locations, and 13.7 million consignments transported in 2019. The company sought a solution to support continued digitalisation of logistics, with a flexible, future-proof transport management platform that can help deliver an enhanced customer experience and adapt to a constantly changing market and customer needs.

“We chose BluJay because of the proven solution and flexibility in their full offering,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss GmbH. “The solution is functionally rich and configurable to meet our needs. Their ability to deliver both on-premise and in the cloud is also attractive for us to build for the future. BluJay’s global presence is a plus, including a strong continental European presence, which helps us maximise our resources. BluJay aligns with our long-term vision and commitment to digitalisation; they are invested in the partnership to help us gain value now and over the long-term.”

Gebrüder Weiss looks forward to improving visibility, mapping and controlling orders, optimising handling process, real-time pricing of internal and external costs, and greater availability of data. The company expects the long-term partnership to support future growth and market trends with a platform that is positioned to address Gebrüder Weiss’ supply chain challenges going forward.

“BluJay is thrilled to partner with Gebrüder Weiss and to offer the flexibility they need for further digitisation and enhanced customer experience for the next generation,” says Andrew Kirkwood, CEO of BluJay Solutions. “Gebrüder Weiss is ready for the future, poised to deliver customer success as they will benefit from a robust solution proven every day to handle the volume, geographical scale, and complexity of leading companies. This is a true partnership for the long-term, where Gebrüder Weiss can leverage not only our software solution set, but also our experienced and professional workforce guiding the implementation, providing support, and driving long-term value.”

About Gebrüder Weiss

With over 7,300 employees, 150 company-owned locations and an annual turnover of 1.7 billion euros (2019), Gebrüder Weiss is one of the leading transport and logistics companies in Europe. In addition to its core business of land transport, air & sea freight, and logistics, the company operates a number of highly specialized industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach (Austria) – including the logistics consultancy firm x|vise, tectraxx (industry specialist for hi-tech businesses), dicall (communications solutions, market research, training), Rail Cargo (railway transports), and the Gebrüder Weiss parcel service GWP, co-shareholder of the Austrian company DPD. This bundling of services allows the corporate group to respond to customer needs quickly and flexibly. Today, having implemented a variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives, the family-run company with a 500-year history is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.