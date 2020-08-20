Choptank Transport Drives Digital Transformation with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & PRESTON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Choptank Transport, a full-service 3PL, has integrated with Blue Yonder’s dynamic price discovery solution to continue its digital transformation.

In an ever-volatile freight transportation market, shippers are looking for real-time market-based prices and capacity. By integrating with Blue Yonder’s dynamic price discovery solution, Choptank can provide these capabilities to its shipping and freight customers.

Choptank can offer the dynamic price discovery solution to its pipeline of customers, as well as shippers utilizing Blue Yonder’s transportation management solution – providing a larger shipper/freight carrier base for the company. The dynamic price discovery solution can be adopted by existing Blue Yonder transportation management customers seamlessly.

Choptank offers truckload, LTL, reefer or dry, intermodal, cross-docking, container services, heavy haul, and more specialized freight services. The company serves the United States, Canada, Mexico and other international destinations. Choptank’s greatest strength and differentiator in the market is their cutting-edge technology, vast carrier network and superior customer service. They are a full service, multi-modal logistics firm offering the perfect blend of customer service built on relationships and all the tools and solutions to maintain the highest customer satisfaction rating.

“Our customers’ needs are changing at the speed of light in this industry,” said Choptank Transport President & CEO, Geoff Turner. “Instant pricing, capacity, and market intelligence are all expected deliveries from today’s 3PLs. If you don’t offer it, you quickly become irrelevant in the supply chain. Blue Yonder’s dynamic price product is exactly what our customers are asking for, and we are pleased to provide this next-level service.”

The dynamic price discovery solution is built on Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform, which is powered by Microsoft Azure. Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources – spanning shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems – to leverage both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“We’re excited to be working with Choptank, a company whose specialized approach to the industry and superior customer service differentiates them from their competition,” said Terry Norton, vice president, 3PL & Transportation, Blue Yonder. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a dramatic shift from our customers requiring rapid assistance in the delivery of essential goods. By integrating with our dynamic price discovery solution, Choptank will have access to a larger customer base, allowing them to meet shipper and freight carrier needs when it comes to pricing and capacity.”

Additional Resources:

Learn more about the Blue Yonder logistics network

Learn more about the Luminate Logistics portfolio

About Choptank Transport

Choptank Transport is part of a $213.5 billion industry of U.S. third-party logistics companies that match a variety of freight services with shippers who have goods to be transported. Choptank specializes in truckload freight, less-than-truckload, refrigerated and dry, as well as rail, air and sea movement. Choptank’s headquarters is in Preston, Maryland, with five other locations nationwide, including Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Baltimore. A new site in Easton, Maryland, is scheduled to open in early 2021. Visit ChoptankTransport.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world’s leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider, enabling companies to better predict, optimize and fulfill customer demand. Blue Yonder empowers companies to dynamically improve business planning and execution to drive more autonomous, profitable business outcomes and reimagined customer experiences. With Blue Yonder, you can Fulfill your Potential.™ Visit blueyonder.com.

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Blue Yonder

15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 400

Scottsdale, AZ 85254