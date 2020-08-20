EC Infosystems Successfully Completes Migration of Clearview Energy for Texas Market

UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced the successful implementation of Clearview Energy for billing and EDI services in the Texas market.

The initial implementation included an iterative gap analysis and development process, comprehensive system workflow mapping, and a thorough review of Clearview’s business practices.

“This elevation of our partnership with Clearview Energy is a strategic win for our portfolio of services, products, and clients,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “Our ability to learn and adapt our platforms for both emerging and seasoned retail energy providers positions us as a unique technology leader, serving all segments of the deregulated market with agility and flexibility.”

After completing this initial phase of Clearview’s book in Texas, EC Infosystems will continue to consolidate their remaining New England , New York, MISO and PJM utilities onto UtiliBill’s integrated billing/CIS system, the industry’s only platform that successfully balances the complexities of the Texas deregulated market with the variances of all other electric and natural gas markets in a single platform.

“In our quest for a partner, Clearview sought a seasoned market expert to guide us as we transitioned both our internal and external technologies into a solitary system,” explains Frank McGovern, Founder and President of Clearview Energy. “Coupled with their longstanding industry reputation, EC Infosystems is the ideal partner to not only meet those challenges but exceed them as evidenced by their flawless execution in the ERCOT market.”

Clearview Energy, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has offered 100% green energy products and services to residential and commercial consumers in over 13 states since 2008.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank and his talented team into the EC Infosystems’ family of clients,” says Ananda Goswami, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for EC Infosystems. “We look forward to carrying the momentum of yet another successful implementation into our future migration plans with Clearview which will undoubtedly streamline their back-office operations and provide the foundation to rapidly and effectively scale their business.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com

About Clearview Energy

Clearview Energy is a supplier of 100% Green Energy. We provide you, the consumer, with energy products and services in ways that protect the environment. We believe that you are our greatest asset and we're driven to align your environmental values with everyday needs. Ultimately, we exist to inform and empower your environmental choices through thoughtful offerings, communication, and ethical standards.