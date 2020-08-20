Nautilus, Inc. Partners with SEKO Logistics to Provide Distribution of Home Fitness Equipment in Europe

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, announced an agreement with SEKO Logistics, a multi-national logistics and freight company, to expand its footprint in Europe and increase distribution of its Bowflex®, Schwinn® and Nautilus® home fitness products.

SEKO Logistics specializes in supply chain solutions, transportation, logistics, forwarding and warehousing; and will be be extending a new site in Rotterdam with Nautilus, Inc. as the initial tenant operation within the facility.

“As the demand for home fitness equipment continues to soar in Europe, we’re committed to enhancing our current supply chain so we can continue to provide consumers with innovative home fitness products; and our agreement with SEKO Logistics is an important step in this mission,” said Jeff Collins, vice president, general manager, international and commercial of Nautilus, Inc. “SEKO Logistics is a global leader in transportation and distribution, and their ability to expand warehouse facilities will enable us to reach new markets in Europe.”

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and Octane Fitness®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment and strength training products. Nautilus, Inc. utilizes technology to develop personalized, connected fitness solutions that empower and motivate people to live a healthy lifestyle. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels, as well as in commercial channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.